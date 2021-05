Results: Bozeman boys, girls sweep Belgrade in track dual

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Hawks swept Belgrade Friday afternoon at their Eastern AA track meet, which was hosted at Gallatin High School. The Bozeman girls outscored Belgrade 76 to 24, while the boys won by a narrow margin of 72.25 to 70.75.

Here are Friday's top finishers:

BOYS

100 Meters Evan Major, Belgrade 11.08 200 Meters Evan Major, Belgrade 22.33 400 Meters Brendan Kimm, Bozeman 54.66 800 Meters Nathan Neil, Bozeman 2:05.47 1600 Meters Connor Neil, Bozeman 4:40.16 3200 Meters Stirling Marshall-Pryde, Bozeman 10:32.58 110m Hurdles Alex Turner, Belgrade 16.31 300m Hurdles Alex Turner, Belgrade 45.1 4x100 Relay Belgrade (Tyler Gordon, Evan Major, Jonathan Foster, Charles Yunker) 45.17 4x400 Relay Belgrade (Austin Spangler, Cooper McCormack, Alex Turner, Tyler Gordon) 3:40.95 Shot Put Ryan Simon, Belgrade 44' 9.5 Discus Charles Yunker, Belgrade 138' 9 Javelin Izacrath Nohl, Bozeman 142' 2 High Jump Hunter Strauss, Bozeman 5' 9 Pole Vault Elijah Eckles, Bozeman 14' 6 Long Jump Ty Ator 21' 1 Triple Jump Tyler Gordon 40' 9.5

GIRLS