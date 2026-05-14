Reigning pole vault state champion Brayden Brisko of Helena Capital also leading race for 100-meter title

HELENA — Helena Capital pole vaulter Brayden Brisko already has a state title to his name, but that doesn’t mean he’s resting on his laurels.

As many expected, Brisko owns the top pole vault mark in Montana this season, having cleared 16 feet, 4 inches. That’s 10 inches higher than the 15-6 jump that won Brisko his first state title last May.

“I think just having fun with the sport has helped me a lot this year,” Brisko said of how he’s continued to set personal bests in the pole vault. “I got a lot stronger and faster over the summer, and I think that helped me a lot. But I think the big part is I’ve just been able to enjoy it. And I think I’ve been able to enjoy the sport more. It’s just helped me to progress through it quicker, I guess.”

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Reigning pole vault state champ Brayden Brisko also leading race for 100-meter title

But while Brisko figured to be the top contender in the pole vault entering this season, the senior has more surprisingly found himself in pole position to win a sprinting title, too. Brisko’s 10.75-second 100-meter dash time is the fastest mark in Class AA among all active runners.

Brisko’s teammate, Cooper Nelson, ran a 10.49 earlier this season, but Nelson is sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Brisko’s pole vault coach, Mickayla Nickol, said she’s not surprised by her vaulter’s success on the track.

“Well, he’s fast. He’s always been fast,” said Nickol. “That’s what made him so successful on the pole vault pit. But, it’s really his work ethic that’s pushed him to the top of the 100 this year with, again, those workouts and the sprinting he’s been doing. The big difference is just his drive and work ethic.”

Because of that hard work, Brisko has confidence in achieving his goals — which include clearing 17 feet in the pole vault, becoming a two-time state champion in the event, and now claiming a 100-meter title.

“My mom always told me that luck is when hard work meets opportunity,” Brisko said. “So, I think that, had Cooper not been hurt, I probably wouldn’t have won it. But I think now I’ve worked hard, I think I have the opportunity now. So, I’d like to get a little bit lucky, I suppose. I think that’d be really cool for me.”

Capital’s track season continues Thursday at Vigilante Stadium with the Bruins’ annual crosstown meet against Helena High.