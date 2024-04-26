Quinn Clark finishing strong track and field career at Bozeman Gallatin before heading to Nebraska football

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin standout Quinn Clark heads to the University of Nebraska to continue his football career in just over a month, but his legacy with the Raptors isn't done yet — and it's beyond the gridiron.

He's excelled at track and field, opting to stay home this spring before heading to Lincoln to defend a track and field state championship.

"It’s just cool to have that last spring sport, and come out here and do all I can for the team," Clark said. "Just see what I can do for myself, and prove things to myself, and most importantly stay active."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Bozeman Gallatin's Quinn Clark competes in the long jump at crosstown meet on April 23, 2024.

If you come to a meet to watch Clark, you better get ready to run around because he does five events: high jump, triple jump, long jump, the 400-meter relay and the 100-meter dash. Pretty fitting for an all-around athlete.

"My favorite is for sure long jump," he explained. "I’m trying to work on sprints. We got a great 4-by-1 team, where we can pretty much trade out anybody and still run a great four by one. I’m good at high jump, and I’m starting triple, so we’ll see how that goes."

This sport simultaneously helps Clark cross train for football, and keeps him around a competitive atmosphere.

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Bozeman Gallatin's Quinn Clark muscles his way into the end zone for a touchdown in Raptors 27-6 win over Billings West on Oct. 13, 2023 in Van Winkle Stadium.

He wore several hats for the Raptors football team as well. He played wide receiver, cornerback, along with several positions on special teams such as punting and placekicking.

Clark is projected to be a wide receiver for the Cornhuskers.

"Just working on my explosiveness and my speed," he explained tof he benefits of being a multi-sport athlete. "It’s really important that I get out and sprint a couple times a week and work on my jumping, just so that can carry onto the football field and help me at the next level."

Clark is part of the first class that has been at Bozeman Gallatin for an full four-year stretch, since the school opened their doors in 2020. He’s left one of the greatest legacies with the Raptors and now gets to represent in the Big Ten.

"It’s an honor," he said. "I’ve had a great career at this school in multiple sports, and it’s nice to be a role model for some kids to look up to. I’ve just had a great time here, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports

As for what he’ll miss most about Bozeman?

"I mean the views, first of all," he said with a smile. "But, just the great culture this town has, super friendly, super safe, super supportive. It was a great place to grow up, and I’m super happy. I wouldn’t trade it for anything."

Clark heads to Nebraska right after he graduates in early June.