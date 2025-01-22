Q2 AOW: Billings Skyview sprinter Ryan Dierenfield talks speed, cookies, fantasy football

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview’s Ryan Dierenfield loves to spend Sundays on the couch watching NFL football. And we know who he’s not rooting for.

“I’m a (Denver) Broncos fan, so I’m beyond sick of the Chiefs,” Dierenfield told MTN Sports with a hearty laugh.

Those Sundays on the couch are intended to let his body recover because the sprinter spends most of the week tearing it down.

“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are gym and track," Dierenfield said of his focused workouts.

The disciplined training has clocked him as one of Montana’s fastest high school sprinters. He won State AA gold medals last spring in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Then just last month at the 2024 Spokane Speed Games, Dierenfield ran the nation's fastest indoor 60-meter dash among high school sprinters in 6.68 seconds.

“I kind of took a second to make sure I was reading it right," he recalled of his instant reaction. "Then I looked over at my parents. … It was a moment.”

Skyview sprints coach Brandon Pearce has seen it coming.

“The things that he’s accomplished don’t surprise me anymore,” Pearce said.

Turns out Dierenfield’s 60-meter finish also ranked top 12 among college runners at the time.

“You know what, Montana isn’t always known for the best sprinting state among the country," Pearce continued. "We have amazing distance runners. But sprinting-wise, it’s kind of been far and few in between.”

Dierenfield’s performance instantly caught the attention of some big-name universities. The senior had already been visiting with Virginia Tech.

“Florida State was talking to me the other day, Auburn, Ohio State … it’s all surreal right now,” he said.

As for weightlifting, Dierenfield said he’s had to make leg workouts his favorites, and it's easy to see the muscular results.

He is also locked into a low-sugar diet — as in, not even a cookie right now.

“No, none of that," he said with another laugh. "I will after (the) season, though. I’ve been waiting, so, whenever that end of June comes, it’ll be a fun time for the diet.”

Back to the gridiron, though, where Dierenfield just played fantasy football for the first time.

"I got second, but I started 1-5,” he proudly acknowledged of the remarkable mid-season turnaround. “I did my part in the trades, so I worked for it.”

It's clear he's not afraid to work.