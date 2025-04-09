Q2 AOW: Big Timber's Caleb Stosich leaves it all on the track, including skin

Big Timber’s Caleb Stosich only knows one speed – all out.

The senior has become accustomed to leaving it all on the track, even some of his skin.

“I don't know why, but I always eat it on the last hurdle," Stosich said. "Last year when I won at state, there's a video of me just diving. I always be tumbling, I don't know why. I'm just gassed, I think."

Stosich is Class B’s defending state champion in the 300-meter hurdles, Superman-ing his way across the finish line last spring in Laurel. A repeat isn’t the only thing he’s set his sights on, though.

“I love winning, a lot. Last year my goal was to win state. This year my goal is to beat my school record. I know I'm going to win this year. I have complete confidence, but I just want to get that record of 38.11 (seconds)," Stosich said. "That's Casey (Gunlikson's record). When he ran it he did stutter step a little. He's way faster than me, but I don't stutter step as much, so hopefully I'm able to get that 38."

Stosich also runs on Big Timber’s 400-meter relay team and in the 100-meter dash, but it’s the hurdles where he’s at his best. He’s got some help from Columbus sophomore Cain Hanson, who has pushed Stosich to keep improving.

“He's pushed me a lot actually. Last year he was a freshman and surprised the crap out of me," Stosich said. "He was just going off, and I was like no way I'm going to let someone younger beat me. That's my thing - I don't like someone younger than me beating me. Him and I, every time we race we'll say 'We've got this. Let's do this anpush each other.' That's what we do, we push each other."

Stosich has Class B’s No. 2 time this season, just .43 seconds behind Hanson, and those two are the only to hit the pre-qualifying mark in the event.