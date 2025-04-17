Polson's Astin Brown breaking through as top thrower ahead of career with Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — Astin Brown has a clear vision in mind.

The Polson senior has exploded to start his final high school track and field season, but for him, the sky's limit in what he can achieve.

"I'm really wanting to break that 60 (foot) mark (in shot put) as soon as I can, get a state record," Brown said. "I want my average throw to be the high 50s so I can eventually pop a big one out for state."

Brown is well on his way so far, as early in the season back on March 29 at the Frenchtown Invitational, he launched a shot put throw of 58 feet, 9 inches, good for the top spot in the entire state, regardless of classification, by over three feet. The throw broke a Polson school record of 57-6 set by Bob Morigeau that had stood for over half-a-century since 1971.

"That school record was up there for (54) years, so I think that was the biggest surreality of it all," Brown said. "Like knowing that I am finally getting to this caliber of athlete and I'm going to get to go be a a DI athlete. I'm not thankful enough, like just appreciate every moment that I've been blessed with this."

That Division I opportunity will come right down the road from Polson with the Montana Grizzlies next year. Brown also threw 58-9 at the Hamilton Bronc Invitational on April 4, and took home the win at the MCPS Invitational on April 11 with a toss of 58-4.

The Class A state shot put record was broken last year by Wyatt Miles of Corvallis with a throw of 60-9½, while the all-class mark by Dennis Black is 68-0½.

But Brown, who also throws the discus, is focusing on continuing to grow his senior year after a third-place finish in shot put at state as a junior.

"The technical part about it was, I think, my smoothest," Brown said. "I feel like last year I was pretty all over the place and jerky, but my consistency and smoothness from position to position has gotten much better, and that just feels amazing.

"I always try and get better and try and just fine-tune my technique, and I'm very thankful that I got to go against a lot of really throwing-far dudes. They were very good. And that was just a big piece of it, I think, for me."

Brown also competed at the National Junior Olympic Championships in Texas this past summer, where his eyes were opened to the highest level of competition.

"To get to throw with all these bigger dudes, there were people in the high 60s and I'm just, you know, I'm a dinky junior out of ... a small town in the corner of Montana, it was super cool," Brown said. "And very helpful for my confidence, especially coming in and taking 12th, especially as a smaller thrower.

"I think as I improve mentally and physically as an athlete, that frustration kind of withers and just the the reality is like, OK, I'm not gonna throw awesome all the time, but this is the work you gotta put in in order to be great. And I want to be great."

So Brown's goal is to continue to improve, with eyes on winning state, setting records and preparing for his career with the Grizzlies and realizing those dreams.

"I want a state record. I want to be great," Brown said. "I want to leave a legacy. I want to be humble. I want to be confident. I want to be a good example for a lot of future athletes as much as I possibly can. That's the man who I want to be."

