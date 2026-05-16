BILLINGS — Greyson Piseno loves to look sharp — and he makes sure of it every chance he gets.

"You only get one impression and sometimes that first impression can mean everything. It's just a testament of how my parents have raised me. Any chance I get to dress up, I always take that opportunity," Piseno said.

That same attention to detail has carried over to his athletic career. The highly decorated Billings Central runner and swimmer showcases enough team and individual state titles to share with half his class — plus a few records. Now, Piseno is taking his talents to Boise State, where he will compete in cross country and track and field.

WATCH Greyson's story:

Midland Roundtable AOY: Dressed for success, Greyson Piseno Boise State bound

His favorite event is the 3,200-meter run, a recent sweet spot for him after cutting 25 seconds off his personal record last month in North Carolina. But the sport first caught his attention a few years ago.

"Probably my eighth-grade track season when I ran a 4:40 at districts and I was like, 'OK, wait, I might actually be pretty good at this,'" Piseno said.

Quick in the pool, Piseno has gravitated toward the runner's path thanks to a little light reading from his late grandmother.

"She used to see these magazines that had these marathon runners that had these crazy builds, and I've always been a skinnier guy. We were sitting in the living room and she was like, 'Greyson, you know what … you should really try running. You might fall in love with it. You have the build like these marathon runners,'" Piseno said.

Piseno took her advice — and now it's taking him to the next level.

He plans to study kinesiology at Boise State and said he would like to stay connected to athletics long after his playing days are over.

"End goal, probably own my own business, and specifically pay attention to athletes," Piseno said.

The Midland Roundtable athlete of the year awards banquet is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.