History re-written: State track meets produced plethora of new records

BILLINGS — The state track meets last weekend were in no way a safe space for records that had been set in previous years. In total, 12 combined marks were either broken or tied between the Class AA-B meets in Butte and the Class A-C meets in Laurel.

Two of those were all-class records, as Bozeman distance runner Weston Brown took down the 1,600-meter standard that had stood for seven years, and as Helena's Logan Todorovich broke the state's long jump mark last set in 2019. Also in Butte, Billings West's Alysa Keller eclipsed the AA javelin mark that was eight years old.

In Laurel, Corvallis' Olivia Lewis not only took down her school record in the 300 hurdles, but also the Class A mark, both of which were owned by former Blue Devils star Paige Squire. Meanwhile, Whitefish sprinter tied a 25-year-old record in the Class A girls 100 meters during Friday's prelims.

Conrad's Breauna Erickson flew past the previous mark in the Class B pole vault, while Annie Kaul of Plentywood did the same thing in Class C.

Perhaps nobody had a better individual weekend than Roberts' Taylee Chirrick. The former Billings West athlete took down three records — two of which were had been owned by former Big Sandy star Kourtney Danreuther since the mid-2000s.

In what might have been the best race of the year, the Class C 100-meter title in Laurel came down to the slimmest of margins (and a photo finish) between Savage's Brooke Reuter and Manhattan Christian's Jaydyn VanDyken. Reuter won with 12.61 time, just ahead of VanDyken's 12.62.

A day prior in the prelims, VanDyken ran a 12.23, which would have stood as the new Class C mark had it not been deemed wind-aided. Instead, Reuter's 12.35 in the prelims — which was not wind-aided — held as the new record (Reuter broke her own mark in the event). Reuter also set a new 200 record, again beater her previous Class C standard.

Following is a recap of the records that tumbled last weekend:

CLASS AA

Weston Brown, Bozeman



1,600 meters, 4:10.68 (Jake Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 4:12.06, 2016)

- All-class record

Logan Todorovich, Helena



Long jump, 19-4½ (Delaney Bahn, Bozeman, 19-3¾, 2019)

- All-class record

Alysa Keller, Billings West



Javelin, 156-3 (Keyawna Larson, Kalispell Glacier, 144-7, 2015)

CLASS A

Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish



100 meters, 12.24 (Stacey Rehbein, Sidney, 12.24, 1998)

- Tied record

Olivia Lewis, Corvallis



300 hurdles, 43.37 (Paige Squire, Corvallis, 43.76, 2011)

CLASS B

Breauna Erickson, Conrad



Pole vault, 11-9 (Carter Theade, Red Lodge, 11-3, 2013)

CLASS C

Taylee Chirrick, Roberts



400 meters, 56.69 (Kourtney Danreuther, Big Sandy, 56.74, 2007)

800 meters, 2:12.97 (Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:13.89, 2022)

300 hurdles, 43.06 (Kourtney Danreuther, Big Sandy, 43.68, 2006)

Brooke Reuter, Savage



100 meters, 12.35 (broke her own record of 12.47, 2022)

200 meters, 25.33 (broke her own record of 25.51, 2022)

Annie Kaul, Plentywood

