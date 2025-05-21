Helena High's Quinlyn Simmons fastest 100-meter runner in state as Bengals chase 4-peat

HELENA — No girl in Montana high school track has been faster over 100 meters this year than the Western AA champion, Helena High’s Quinlyn Simmons.

Simmons’ 12.19 100-meter time places her atop all qualifying marks heading into this week’s state track meet in Kalispell. Simmons also won the 100-meter dash at last weekend’s Western AA divisional meet. And Simmons has accomplished all of this as a freshman.

“No, I did not expect it at all,” said Simmons. “I mean, obviously, I’ve ran track for a long time. But I didn’t expect to come out how I did this year — which I’m really, really happy about because it feels the best that it’s unexpected. But, yeah, I’m just really happy.”

But even though this is Simmons’ first year competing in varsity track, that doesn’t mean she’s new to the sport. Simmons has competed at the club level for years.

“I think that’s something that honestly helps her be successful is she’s very loose, when it comes to races and competition,” said Helena head girls track coach Jesse Zentz.

“I know she gets nervous like any other athlete, but she does do a good job of managing her emotions and not putting too much pressure on herself. And that’s really our job, too, as coaches — to not put too much pressure on her, especially being a freshman.”

Simmons said a large part of her immediate success has stemmed from the support of her coaches and teammates.

“Whether I have a good race or I have a bad race, they’re always there to give me a hug, tell me good job, ask me what my time is, and be supportive,” said Simmons. “And like they’re always so excited for me. And seeing people be as excited for something I did makes me really happy.”

Simmons has also posted state-qualifying marks in the 200-meter dash and triple jump. So with Simmons routinely dusting opponents in the sprinting events, this year’s Helena High team will get the chance to four-peat as state champions at this year’s Class AA state meet.

“I think we’re just really excited about state,” said Zentz. “We look at all these things as an opportunity and a celebration to — for all the training that we put in all year — just to go out there and compete and have fun and train as hard as we can and see where things ends up. I mean, we can only control what’s within our power to control, and I think that’s the message for this year.”

