Helena High's Madi Todorovich commits to Baylor for track and field

HELENA — Helena High School senior and track and field standout Madi Todorovich has been one of the driving forces behind her Bengals’ three straight state championships. And next year, she’ll hope to have a similar level of impact on her new team as a Baylor University Bear.

“I’m honestly really excited and blessed to be a part of something like this,” said Todorovich. “And, yeah, I would just say that I’m really excited, and I thank all of my teammates and coaches and my family and friends for being so supportive.”

Before committing to an NCAA Division I program, Todorovich was already a three-time USATF Junior Olympics All-American, a six-time state champion in five different events and 20-time medalist at state championship meets.

And by committing to Baylor, Todorovich is also following in the footsteps of her older sister, Logan Todorovich. Logan is a freshman in Baylor’s track and field program after enjoying a similarly successful high school career in Helena.

But while Madi Todorovich said she’s excited to call her sister her teammate once again, that wasn’t the driving force behind her decision.

“They really made me feel like home,” said Todorovich. “And I think that’s really important. Especially, like, our track team makes family and being supportive and all those great things that come into building a team. And they were very similar in that way. That was really important to me.”

Helena head girls track and field coach Jesse Zentz said he’s known Todorovich since she was 10 or 11 years old.

“I mean, Madi has an incredible work ethic,” said Zentz. “She’s one of those kids that shows up, spends extra time after practice — and when you do multiple events like she does, you almost have to get the time you need in each event area. And she works her butt off.”

But before Todorovich gets to Baylor, she’ll have one last season with Helena High as her team chases its fourth straight state title.

“The one thing that I appreciate about Madi and the team as a whole is that they really do wrap their arms around the idea of it being a team sport,” said Zentz. “Even though everyone on the outside looks at track and field as being an individual sport, Madi, her sister, the girls that came before her, and all the girls on the team now really take on that team spirit really well. And that’s what makes this group special — and Madi special.”