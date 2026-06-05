Helena Capital's Kaelyn Saari credits javelin state title to support from Bruin program

HELENA — Three Helena Capital Bruins took home individual titles from the Class AA state track and field meet in Missoula over the weekend. And no girl at MCPS Stadium threw a javelin farther than Kaelyn Saari.

The senior recorded a meet-winning mark of 129 feet, 6 inches to claim the javelin crown.

“All the girls and every coach has, like, instilled a lot of confidence in me and are always cheering me on at every competition,” Saari told MTN Sports Wednesday at Vigilante Stadium. “And it’s definitely helped a lot with just going out there and being able to compete and be a part of Capital High Bruin track.”

And speaking of the people who helped Saari to the top of the podium, Capital javelin coach Lexi Wrigg has worked with the now-state champ since her freshman season. Wrigg used to own Capital’s school-record javelin throw until Saari came along and set the new mark — which she’s since upped to 134 feet.

“I think Kaelyn’s made a huge impact,” Wrigg said. “I’ve heard younger kids, kids that don’t even do track, look up to her and just compliment how hard she works and how great of a competitor she is and her success. So, I think you can’t even put into words, exactly, the mark she’s left.”

Beyond Saari’s school record, the senior said she hopes it’s her work ethic that leaves a lasting mark on the Bruin program.

“I hope girls are able to see, like, how hard I’ve worked throughout the years and put all the time in the offseason,” Saari said. “And that they’re willing to work that hard, and one day that they’ll be able to be — even just place at state or divisionals — and make it feel like such a huge accomplishment for them.”