Helena Capital track and field combines for win over Missoula Hellgate

HELENA — On a soggy Friday afternoon, the Helena Capital Bruins boys and girls track team combined for a win in their dual against Missoula Hellgate, 148-140.
The Capital girls won by 12 points, 78-66, while the Hellgate boys came out on top, 74-70, but the girls' lead was enough to secure the victory on Friday.
Below is the full list of results from Friday's dual.
|Girls Events
|100m Dash
|1 Carpenter, Megan
|Capital
|13.36 (5)
|2 Linder, Isabelle
|Capital
|13.41 (3)
|3 Feist, Kaleigh
|Capital
|13.80 (1)
|4 Dick, Lauren
|Hellgate
|13.92
|5 Beaton, Isabella
|Hellgate
|14.22
|6 Burda, Madison
|Capital
|14.4
|7 Maxwell, Avery
|Hellgate
|14.54
|8 Sweatland, Annie
|Hellgate
|14.55
|200m Dash
|1 Ratz, Emily
|Hellgate
|27.32 (5)
|2 Parriman, Kayla
|Capital
|28.56 (3)
|3 Mund, Alix
|Hellgate
|29.80 (1)
|4 Tallent, Clara
|Hellgate
|30.12
|5 Parker, Jayden
|Hellgate
|30.6
|6 Maxwell, Avery
|Hellgate
|31.03
|7 Schrichte, Finleigh
|Hellgate
|31.41
|8 Powers, Rosie
|Hellgate
|32.28
|400m Dash
|1 Burger, Hailey
|Capital
|1:03.06 (5)
|2 Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Emma
|Capital
|1:05.15 (3)
|3 Pullin, Sydney
|Capital
|1:06.98 (1)
|4 Moe, Madi
|Capital
|1:07.99
|5 Powers, Rosie
|Hellgate
|1:22.94
|800m Run
|1 Brooks, Sage
|Hellgate
|2:19.09 (5)
|2 May, Kensey
|Hellgate
|2:26.19 (3)
|3 Derry, Emmaline
|Hellgate
|2:29.78 (1)
|4 Krumm, Ella
|Capital
|2:34.66
|5 Castleberry, Clare
|Hellgate
|2:34.88
|6 Grady, Lilian
|Capital
|2:37.38
|7 Roberts, Aven
|Hellgate
|3:35.23
|1600m Run
|1 Kendrick, Abby
|Hellgate
|5:21.67 (5)
|2 Compton, Emma
|Capital
|5:54.73 (3)
|3 Skovlin, Keira
|Hellgate
|5:57.01 (1)
|4 Hatten, Cadence
|Capital
|6:09.51
|3200m Run
|1 May, Kensey
|Hellgate
|12:00.79 (5)
|2 Kendrick, Annika
|Hellgate
|12:06.12 (3)
|3 Munro, Izzy
|Hellgate
|13:23.23 (1)
|4 Shropshire, Ella
|Capital
|13:23.23
|5 Magera, Heather
|Capital
|14:41.40
|100m Hurdles
|1 Sheridan, Kathryn
|Capital
|15.68 (5)
|2 Linder, Libby
|Capital
|16.55 (3)
|3 Hall, Mikayla
|Capital
|16.88 (1)
|4 Linder, Isabelle
|Capital
|17.98
|5 Donnafield, Sadie
|Capital
|18.02
|6 Lilletvedt, Lexus
|Capital
|18.36
|7 Emmons, Sydney
|Capital
|19.43
|300m Hurdles
|1 Sheridan, Kathryn
|Capital
|47.49 (5)
|2 Linder, Libby
|Capital
|50.12 (3)
|3 Flamand, Hailey
|Hellgate
|50.14 (1)
|4 Hall, Mikayla
|Capital
|50.82
|5 Emmons, Sydney
|Capital
|59.94
|4x100m Relay
|1 Hellgate
|52.08 (5)
|2 Capital
|52.41
|4x400m Relay
|1 Hellgate
|4:23.81 (5)
|2 Capital
|4:24.95
|High Jump
|1 Bartsch, Paige
|Capital
|4' 11" (5)
|2 Gross, Carlie
|Capital
|4' 7" (3)
|3 Compton, Emma
|Capital
|4' 5" (1)
|4 Patten, Elaina
|Capital
|4' 3"
|5 Heller, Brielle
|Capital
|4' 1"
|5 Pullin, Sydney
|Capital
|4' 1"
|5 Bignell, Abigail
|Capital
|4' 1"
|Pole Vault
|1 Belzer, Kayton
|Capital
|8-00.00 (5)
|2 Moses, Hannah
|Hellgate
|7-06.00 (3)
|Long Jump
|1 Mund, Alix
|Hellgate
|16-06.25 (5)
|2 Paffhausen, Perry
|Hellgate
|16-00.25 (3)
|3 Carpenter, Megan
|Capital
|15-11.50 (1)
|4 Gross, Carlie
|Capital
|15-02.50
|5 Lambert, Lillie
|Hellgate
|14-07.50
|6 Bignell, Abigail
|Capital
|14-04.25
|7 Sublette, Brailey
|Capital
|14-00.25
|8 Harmon, Molly
|Capital
|13-06.25
|9 Freide, Hope
|Hellgate
|12-11.25
|Triple Jump
|1 Mund, Alix
|Hellgate
|34-06.00 (5)
|2 Bignell, Abigail
|Capital
|30-07.25 (3)
|3 Carpenter, Megan
|Capital
|30-00.50 (1)
|4 Hartman, Rebecca
|Capital
|28-04.00
|Shot Put
|1 Marsh, Jessica
|Capital
|32-00.00 (5)
|2 Youbles, Avery
|Hellgate
|30-03.00 (3)
|3 Green, Jaida
|Capital
|30-00.00 (1)
|4 Haab, Amanda
|Capital
|29-08.00
|5 Salois, Jaida
|Capital
|29-04.00
|6 Kopp, Braden
|Hellgate
|28-05.00
|7 Feist, Lauryn
|Capital
|26-10.00
|8 Storment, McKenna
|Hellgate
|24-09.00
|9 Thomas, Maeci
|Hellgate
|20-08.00
|Discus
|1 Haab, Amanda
|Capital
|111-02 (5)
|2 Salois, Jaida
|Capital
|96-04 (3)
|3 Bartsch, Dani
|Capital
|95-09 (1)
|4 Kopp, Braden
|Hellgate
|95-01
|5 Heller, Parklyn
|Capital
|87-03
|6 Feist, Lauryn
|Capital
|85-02
|7 Youbles, Avery
|Hellgate
|73-01
|8 Storment, McKenna
|Hellgate
|67-08
|Javelin
|1 Kuhn, Kennedy
|Hellgate
|113-02 (5)
|2 Hofer, Audrey
|Capital
|105-00 (3)
|3 Rammel, Kaylee
|Hellgate
|104-01 (1)
|4 Bartsch, Paige
|Capital
|101-10
|5 Berdine, Khloe
|Hellgate
|94-06
|6 Thorpe, Elly
|Hellgate
|93-08
|7 Gross, Carlie
|Capital
|88-00
|8 Bartsch, Dani
|Capital
|85-06
|9 Heller, Parklyn
|Capital
|78-06
|Boys Events
|100m Dash
|1 Graham, Dylan
|Capital
|11.40 (5)
|2 Carter, Thomas
|Capital
|11.45 (3)
|3 Sweatland, Jacob
|Hellgate
|11.67 (1)
|4 Filardi, Leo
|Hellgate
|11.96
|5 Opitz, Hayden
|Capital
|12.07
|6 Alexander, Dylan
|Hellgate
|12.22
|7 Moreni, Matthew
|Capital
|12.29
|8 Nelson, Peyton
|Capital
|12.35
|9 Morris, Bret
|Capital
|18.45
|200m Dash
|1 Graham, Dylan
|Capital
|24.03 (5)
|2 Lehman, Kort
|Hellgate
|24.40 (3)
|3 Opitz, Hayden
|Capital
|24.45 (1)
|4 Williams, Andy
|Capital
|27.68
|5 Jensen, Lucas
|Capital
|29.62
|6 LaRance, Calijah
|Hellgate
|29.91
|400m Dash
|1 Zanto, Tucker
|Capital
|54.70 (5)
|2 DesRosier, Carson
|Capital
|54.72 (3)
|3 Flynn, Ian
|Capital
|55.37 (1)
|4 Wade, Josh
|Hellgate
|55.69
|5 Nelson, Peyton
|Capital
|55.97
|6 White, Emmanuel
|Capital
|56.04
|7 Curry, Jacob
|Capital
|56.42
|800m Run
|1 Fitzgerald, Ignatius
|Hellgate
|2:02.08 (5)
|2 Stearns, Renn
|Hellgate
|2:03.02 (3)
|3 Wiltse, Daniel
|Hellgate
|2:09.95 (1)
|4 Lyman, Kinser
|Capital
|2:21.47
|5 Lindgren, Colton
|Capital
|2:22.77
|1600m Run
|1 Fitzgerald, Ignatius
|Hellgate
|4:23.31 (5)
|2 Colescott, Miles
|Hellgate
|4:34.30 (3)
|3 Colescott, Finneas
|Hellgate
|4:35.57 (1)
|4 Boyle, Keiran
|Capital
|4:56.80
|5 Lund, James
|Capital
|5:07.05
|3200m Run
|1 Graham, Colten
|Hellgate
|10:18.60 (5)
|2 Romano, Brody
|Capital
|10:20.93 (3)
|3 Colescott, Miles
|Hellgate
|10:25.66 (1)
|4 Boyle, Keiran
|Capital
|11:28.33
|110m Hurdles
|1 Michelotti, Nick
|Capital
|16.42 (5)
|2 Bomgaars, Ben
|Capital
|16.5 (3)
|3 Lauerman, Joey
|Capital
|16.72 (1)
|4 Michelotti, Joey
|Capital
|18.42
|5 Zander, Emmett
|Hellgate
|19.22
|6 Jensen, Lucas
|Capital
|21.44
|300m Hurdles
|1 Moreni, Matthew
|Capital
|45.62 (5)
|2 Michelotti, Joey
|Capital
|47.46 (3)
|3 Porter, Ohani
|Hellgate
|47.91 (1)
|4x100m Relay
|1 Capital
|45.34 (5)
|4x400m Relay
|1 Capital
|3:41.94 (5)
|2 Hellgate
|3:54.32
|High Jump
|1 Wade, Josh
|Hellgate
|J5-06.00 (5)
|2 Cronenwett, Hunter
|Capital
|J5-06.00 (3)
|3 Scharfe, Skeet
|Hellgate
|J5-04.00 (1)
|4 Richardson, Liam
|Hellgate
|J5-00.00
|4 Zander, Wyatt
|Hellgate
|J5-00.00
|4 Halden, Bryce
|Hellgate
|J5-00.00
|4 Zander, Emmett
|Hellgate
|J5-00.00
|4 Deskins, Loren
|Hellgate
|J5-00.00
|Pole Vault
|1 Brisko, Alex
|Capital
|12-00.00 (5)
|2 Williams, Andy
|Capital
|9-06.00 (3)
|3 Parker, Jace
|Hellgate
|9-00.00 (1)
|4 Zander, Wyatt
|Hellgate
|8-00.00
|5 Creek, Kadin
|Capital
|7-06.00
|6 McMahon, Tyler
|Capital
|7-00.00
|Long Jump
|1 Halden, Bryce
|Hellgate
|19-11.50 (5)
|2 Scharfe, Skeet
|Hellgate
|18-01.00 (3)
|Triple Jump
|1 Scharfe, Skeet
|Hellgate
|37-05.00(5)
|2 Halden, Bryce
|Hellgate
|36-06.50 (3)
|3 Bomgaars, Ben
|Capital
|34-11.00 (.5)
|3 Spangenberg, Nathan
|Capital
|34-11.00 (.5)
|5 Zander, Wyatt
|Hellgate
|34-08.00
|Shot Put
|1 Nilson, Tom
|Capital
|43-09.00 (5)
|2 Cooney, Layne
|Hellgate
|43-00.00 (3)
|3 Cunningham, Dylan
|Capital
|41-10.00 (1)
|4 Michelotti, Jamey
|Capital
|39-07.00
|5 Buehler, Austin
|Capital
|38-09.00
|6 Marsh, Talon
|Hellgate
|37-11.00
|7 Alexander, Dylan
|Capital
|37-06.00
|8 Powers, Cuinn
|Hellgate
|37-00.00
|9 Dawes, Cole
|Hellgate
|34-10.00
|Discus
|1 Cooney, Layne
|Hellgate
|132-03 (5)
|2 Cunningham, Dylan
|Capital
|131-00 (3)
|3 Nilson, Tom
|Hellgate
|119-06 (1)
|4 Michelotti, Jamey
|Capital
|110-10
|5 Dawes, Cole
|Capital
|108-00
|6 Copeland, Kenny
|Hellgate
|106-05
|7 Gross, Micah
|Hellgate
|103-07
|8 Buehler, Austin
|Capital
|89-03
|9 Marsh, Talon
|Capital
|82-09
|Javelin
|1 Phillibur, Willy
|Hellgate
|134-10 (5)
|2 Umhey, Andrew
|Hellgate
|132-08 (3)
|3 Barnicoat, Ethan
|Capital
|131-03 (1)
|4 Marsh, Talon
|Capital
|124-01
|5 Nilson, Timbur
|Hellgate
|119-04
|6 Buehler, Austin
|Capital
|108-01
|7 Curry, Jacob
|Capital
|75-00