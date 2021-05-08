Watch
Helena Capital track and field combines for win over Missoula Hellgate

Helena Capital track and field combines for win over Missoula Hellgate
Posted at 10:32 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 12:33:06-04

HELENA — On a soggy Friday afternoon, the Helena Capital Bruins boys and girls track team combined for a win in their dual against Missoula Hellgate, 148-140.

The Capital girls won by 12 points, 78-66, while the Hellgate boys came out on top, 74-70, but the girls' lead was enough to secure the victory on Friday.

Below is the full list of results from Friday's dual.

Girls Events
100m Dash
1 Carpenter, MeganCapital13.36 (5)
2 Linder, IsabelleCapital13.41 (3)
3 Feist, KaleighCapital13.80 (1)
4 Dick, LaurenHellgate13.92
5 Beaton, IsabellaHellgate14.22
6 Burda, MadisonCapital14.4
7 Maxwell, AveryHellgate14.54
8 Sweatland, AnnieHellgate14.55
200m Dash
1 Ratz, EmilyHellgate27.32 (5)
2 Parriman, KaylaCapital28.56 (3)
3 Mund, AlixHellgate29.80 (1)
4 Tallent, ClaraHellgate30.12
5 Parker, JaydenHellgate30.6
6 Maxwell, AveryHellgate31.03
7 Schrichte, FinleighHellgate31.41
8 Powers, RosieHellgate32.28
400m Dash
1 Burger, HaileyCapital1:03.06 (5)
2 Rohrer-Fitzhugh, EmmaCapital1:05.15 (3)
3 Pullin, SydneyCapital1:06.98 (1)
4 Moe, MadiCapital1:07.99
5 Powers, RosieHellgate1:22.94
800m Run
1 Brooks, SageHellgate2:19.09 (5)
2 May, KenseyHellgate2:26.19 (3)
3 Derry, EmmalineHellgate2:29.78 (1)
4 Krumm, EllaCapital2:34.66
5 Castleberry, ClareHellgate2:34.88
6 Grady, LilianCapital2:37.38
7 Roberts, AvenHellgate3:35.23
1600m Run
1 Kendrick, AbbyHellgate5:21.67 (5)
2 Compton, EmmaCapital5:54.73 (3)
3 Skovlin, KeiraHellgate5:57.01 (1)
4 Hatten, CadenceCapital6:09.51
3200m Run
1 May, KenseyHellgate12:00.79 (5)
2 Kendrick, AnnikaHellgate12:06.12 (3)
3 Munro, IzzyHellgate13:23.23 (1)
4 Shropshire, EllaCapital13:23.23
5 Magera, HeatherCapital14:41.40
100m Hurdles
1 Sheridan, KathrynCapital15.68 (5)
2 Linder, LibbyCapital16.55 (3)
3 Hall, MikaylaCapital16.88 (1)
4 Linder, IsabelleCapital17.98
5 Donnafield, SadieCapital18.02
6 Lilletvedt, LexusCapital18.36
7 Emmons, SydneyCapital19.43
300m Hurdles
1 Sheridan, KathrynCapital47.49 (5)
2 Linder, LibbyCapital50.12 (3)
3 Flamand, HaileyHellgate50.14 (1)
4 Hall, MikaylaCapital50.82
5 Emmons, SydneyCapital59.94
4x100m Relay
1 Hellgate52.08 (5)
2 Capital52.41
4x400m Relay
1 Hellgate4:23.81 (5)
2 Capital4:24.95
High Jump
1 Bartsch, PaigeCapital4' 11" (5)
2 Gross, CarlieCapital4' 7" (3)
3 Compton, EmmaCapital4' 5" (1)
4 Patten, ElainaCapital4' 3"
5 Heller, BrielleCapital4' 1"
5 Pullin, SydneyCapital4' 1"
5 Bignell, AbigailCapital4' 1"
Pole Vault
1 Belzer, KaytonCapital8-00.00 (5)
2 Moses, HannahHellgate7-06.00 (3)
Long Jump
1 Mund, AlixHellgate16-06.25 (5)
2 Paffhausen, PerryHellgate16-00.25 (3)
3 Carpenter, MeganCapital15-11.50 (1)
4 Gross, CarlieCapital15-02.50
5 Lambert, LillieHellgate14-07.50
6 Bignell, AbigailCapital14-04.25
7 Sublette, BraileyCapital14-00.25
8 Harmon, MollyCapital13-06.25
9 Freide, HopeHellgate12-11.25
Triple Jump
1 Mund, AlixHellgate34-06.00 (5)
2 Bignell, AbigailCapital30-07.25 (3)
3 Carpenter, MeganCapital30-00.50 (1)
4 Hartman, RebeccaCapital28-04.00
Shot Put
1 Marsh, JessicaCapital32-00.00 (5)
2 Youbles, AveryHellgate30-03.00 (3)
3 Green, JaidaCapital30-00.00 (1)
4 Haab, AmandaCapital29-08.00
5 Salois, JaidaCapital29-04.00
6 Kopp, BradenHellgate28-05.00
7 Feist, LaurynCapital26-10.00
8 Storment, McKennaHellgate24-09.00
9 Thomas, MaeciHellgate20-08.00
Discus
1 Haab, AmandaCapital111-02 (5)
2 Salois, JaidaCapital96-04 (3)
3 Bartsch, DaniCapital95-09 (1)
4 Kopp, BradenHellgate95-01
5 Heller, ParklynCapital87-03
6 Feist, LaurynCapital85-02
7 Youbles, AveryHellgate73-01
8 Storment, McKennaHellgate67-08
Javelin
1 Kuhn, KennedyHellgate113-02 (5)
2 Hofer, AudreyCapital105-00 (3)
3 Rammel, KayleeHellgate104-01 (1)
4 Bartsch, PaigeCapital101-10
5 Berdine, KhloeHellgate94-06
6 Thorpe, EllyHellgate93-08
7 Gross, CarlieCapital88-00
8 Bartsch, DaniCapital85-06
9 Heller, ParklynCapital78-06
Boys Events
100m Dash
1 Graham, DylanCapital11.40 (5)
2 Carter, ThomasCapital11.45 (3)
3 Sweatland, JacobHellgate11.67 (1)
4 Filardi, LeoHellgate11.96
5 Opitz, HaydenCapital12.07
6 Alexander, DylanHellgate12.22
7 Moreni, MatthewCapital12.29
8 Nelson, PeytonCapital12.35
9 Morris, BretCapital18.45
200m Dash
1 Graham, DylanCapital24.03 (5)
2 Lehman, KortHellgate24.40 (3)
3 Opitz, HaydenCapital24.45 (1)
4 Williams, AndyCapital27.68
5 Jensen, LucasCapital29.62
6 LaRance, CalijahHellgate29.91
400m Dash
1 Zanto, TuckerCapital54.70 (5)
2 DesRosier, CarsonCapital54.72 (3)
3 Flynn, IanCapital55.37 (1)
4 Wade, JoshHellgate55.69
5 Nelson, PeytonCapital55.97
6 White, EmmanuelCapital56.04
7 Curry, JacobCapital56.42
800m Run
1 Fitzgerald, IgnatiusHellgate2:02.08 (5)
2 Stearns, RennHellgate2:03.02 (3)
3 Wiltse, DanielHellgate2:09.95 (1)
4 Lyman, KinserCapital2:21.47
5 Lindgren, ColtonCapital2:22.77
1600m Run
1 Fitzgerald, IgnatiusHellgate4:23.31 (5)
2 Colescott, MilesHellgate4:34.30 (3)
3 Colescott, FinneasHellgate4:35.57 (1)
4 Boyle, KeiranCapital4:56.80
5 Lund, JamesCapital5:07.05
3200m Run
1 Graham, ColtenHellgate10:18.60 (5)
2 Romano, BrodyCapital10:20.93 (3)
3 Colescott, MilesHellgate10:25.66 (1)
4 Boyle, KeiranCapital11:28.33
110m Hurdles
1 Michelotti, NickCapital16.42 (5)
2 Bomgaars, BenCapital16.5 (3)
3 Lauerman, JoeyCapital16.72 (1)
4 Michelotti, JoeyCapital18.42
5 Zander, EmmettHellgate19.22
6 Jensen, LucasCapital21.44
300m Hurdles
1 Moreni, MatthewCapital45.62 (5)
2 Michelotti, JoeyCapital47.46 (3)
3 Porter, OhaniHellgate47.91 (1)
4x100m Relay
1 Capital45.34 (5)
4x400m Relay
1 Capital3:41.94 (5)
2 Hellgate3:54.32
High Jump
1 Wade, JoshHellgateJ5-06.00 (5)
2 Cronenwett, HunterCapitalJ5-06.00 (3)
3 Scharfe, SkeetHellgateJ5-04.00 (1)
4 Richardson, LiamHellgateJ5-00.00
4 Zander, WyattHellgateJ5-00.00
4 Halden, BryceHellgateJ5-00.00
4 Zander, EmmettHellgateJ5-00.00
4 Deskins, LorenHellgateJ5-00.00
Pole Vault
1 Brisko, AlexCapital12-00.00 (5)
2 Williams, AndyCapital9-06.00 (3)
3 Parker, JaceHellgate9-00.00 (1)
4 Zander, WyattHellgate8-00.00
5 Creek, KadinCapital7-06.00
6 McMahon, TylerCapital7-00.00
Long Jump
1 Halden, BryceHellgate19-11.50 (5)
2 Scharfe, SkeetHellgate18-01.00 (3)
Triple Jump
1 Scharfe, SkeetHellgate37-05.00(5)
2 Halden, BryceHellgate36-06.50 (3)
3 Bomgaars, BenCapital34-11.00 (.5)
3 Spangenberg, NathanCapital34-11.00 (.5)
5 Zander, WyattHellgate34-08.00
Shot Put
1 Nilson, TomCapital43-09.00 (5)
2 Cooney, LayneHellgate43-00.00 (3)
3 Cunningham, DylanCapital41-10.00 (1)
4 Michelotti, JameyCapital39-07.00
5 Buehler, AustinCapital38-09.00
6 Marsh, TalonHellgate37-11.00
7 Alexander, DylanCapital37-06.00
8 Powers, CuinnHellgate37-00.00
9 Dawes, ColeHellgate34-10.00
Discus
1 Cooney, LayneHellgate132-03 (5)
2 Cunningham, DylanCapital131-00 (3)
3 Nilson, TomHellgate119-06 (1)
4 Michelotti, JameyCapital110-10
5 Dawes, ColeCapital108-00
6 Copeland, KennyHellgate106-05
7 Gross, MicahHellgate103-07
8 Buehler, AustinCapital89-03
9 Marsh, TalonCapital82-09
Javelin
1 Phillibur, WillyHellgate134-10 (5)
2 Umhey, AndrewHellgate132-08 (3)
3 Barnicoat, EthanCapital131-03 (1)
4 Marsh, TalonCapital124-01
5 Nilson, TimburHellgate119-04
6 Buehler, AustinCapital108-01
7 Curry, JacobCapital75-00
