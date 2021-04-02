Helena Capital javelin throwers are itching to compete

HELENA — With spring sports officially firing up, the Helena Capital track and field team is getting set for its first meet in almost two years. Members of the Bruins' javelin throwing squad said that they're excited about a lot of things this spring but, most importantly, they're just excited to compete.

"Getting out and competing against other schools. Having fun," said sophomore Talon Marsh.

"Just being able to get back out there and compete," said junior Jacob Curry.

"I'm just really excited to finally get out there and get to do something this spring," said sophomore Austin Buehler.

"I just want to compete," said freshman Dylan Crane.

The Helena Capital boys have a few experienced throwers this season but nearly as many first-timers who either wanted to try something new or add another event to their repertoire.

"My friend Jacob Curry, he kind of brought me into it. I was interested ... to do another event besides just running," said Josh Petersen, a junior who also competes in the mile run and the mile relay.

Buehler also competes in the shot put and discus for Bruins, and his reason for trying to throw the javelin this season was a much simpler reason.

"It was a very, very sharp pointy object," said Buehler with a chuckle.

Curry is one of the few throwers who has some experience heading into this year and noted losing last year wasn’t terrible as it's given him time to get stronger. However, as he heads into the Bruins’ first meet on Friday at Kalispell Glacier, it's been difficult to pinpoint where he's at in his preparations without a sophomore year to compare against.

“It was weird to not have any experience going -- or having little experience going into this year, not have that sophomore year to improve and go off of,” said Curry.

The Bruins kick off their track and field season on the road against the Glacier Wolfpack on Friday at 3 p.m.