Helena Capital girls track focusing on improvement under new head coach

HELENA — “Have fun. Compete hard.”

Those are the words of first-year Helena Capital girls track and field coach Jared Hunt.

“Just kind of getting my feet under me with the new role,” Hunt said of the spring track season so far. “But I’m just excited to see these girls compete, and they’re doing a great job week after week — just excited.”

But before he became coach Hunt, he competed in track and field as a student at Capital High, even winning the 2008 Class AA state title in the 110-meter hurdles.

“I think it’s helpful to know that he’s already been through what we’re going through,” said Capital triple jumper June Lay. “So that (way), when we have something hard that we’re trying to work through, he’s already been there, and he can help us through it.”

Capital javelin thrower Kaelyn Saari described the messaging that she and her teammates have been receiving from their coaching staff.

“I think it’s been to really push ourselves this year and really just focus on yourself and making yourself better,” said Saari. “And to always try your best.”

So, as Capital’s track season gets out of the blocks, expect the Bruins to keep racing toward improvement.

“I think that is just like the coaches that I was around did it for me,” said Hunt. “And I kind of felt that same thing going into education and bringing in the coaching. If you look at most Capital High staff, a lot of them are Capital High grads and just love the school.”

Capital’s season continues Thursday in Missoula against Big Sky and Hellgate.

