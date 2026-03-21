HELENA — The track and field season is just around the corner as teams returned to official practices this week.

MTN Sports asked Helena High and Capital High coaches which athletes people should keep an eye on this season and caught up with some of the top suggestions.

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Helena athletes to watch this track and field season

For the Helena High boys, Dylan Hill said he has state-championship expectations for himself this season. Hill runs the 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,600-meter races. He’s already committed to running at the Division I level next year for Montana State.

“I want to make the most of my senior year,” said Hill. “And just push some good times. I want to try setting a new state record in the 800 meter — and all-stating in my other two events.”

And for the Helena High girls, Hazel Bishop will do a little bit of everything as a sprinter, hurdler and jumper. But beyond scoring a lot of points and competing for individual state titles, the senior also plays an important leadership role for the Bengals.

“I think as the captain, I feel like I’m always trying to set an example of being calm and not being stressed,” Bishop said. “And then making all the younger girls feel included and excited about track because it can be scary.”

For the Capital boys, Cooper Nelson is coming off one of the strongest track seasons of any high schooler in the country. He recorded the nation's No. 6 time in the 60-meter dash a month ago. And now this season, Nelson figures to be a top contender for the 100-meter and 200-meter individual state crowns.

“This year, I mean I just want to have fun with it,” Nelson said. “And, most importantly, I do want to come away with that state championship. That’s the ultimate goal is that state meet in May. Last year, I got every place but first. So, that’s a big goal for me this year.”

The Capital boys also boast Helena’s only returning state champion. Senior Brayden Brisko will look to defend his pole vault state title.

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Capital's Brayden Brisko and Oliver Mow

“For me, I’d like to see another state championship,” Brisko said. “And then the biggest goal then is to get the heights that I need to get to go to college. Because that’s the ultimate goal is to pole vault in college.”

And the Capital boys have one of the state’s top hurdlers in junior Oliver Mow.

“One of my main goals is to run sub-14 this year in the 110s,” said Mow. “And the other one is to win a state championship. I mean, I came up short last year, and that was really heartbreaking for me. So, I hope I can bounce back this year and come back and win it all.”

And for the Capital girls, Dani Wines is the lone returning points scorer from last year’s state meet. Wines is a throwing specialist, and the senior said she expects to pre-qualify for this year’s state meet in shot put and discus.

“Well, with the coaches we have this year, I trust their knowledge to help critique my form,” Wines said. “And I just (need to) make sure I’m being coachable. Just throw far.”

Both Helena and Capital are scheduled to have their first dual meets of the season April 3.

