Kalispell Glacier track star Taylor Brisendine signs with Montana State

KALISPELL — Kalispell Glacier track and field star Taylor Brisendine made her commitment to Montana State's program official on Thursday when she signed to compete in college next fall for the Bobcats during a signing day ceremony at Glacier High School.

Brisendine took second in the triple jump this past weekend at the state meet in Missoula and she said it exceeded her expectations.

"It felt super awesome, I went into it hoping I would place top three and to be able to get second I was super excited, my coaches were so happy and it was just super emotional," said Brisendine, who marked a jump of 39 feet, 4 inches at state.

After her performance at state, which included a third-place finish in the long jump and a fifth-place mark in the 100-meter hurdles for the Wolfpack, she caught the eyes of many. But her heart always knew it was Montana State she wanted.

On Thursday, she put the pen to paper and made MSU her new home after high school.

"We were kind of talking for a while and he just said that he had some interest in me and then after I hit my 39-4 jump at state, I texted him and he was just like, ‘No way,’ like he couldn’t believe it. And then he was like, ‘We’re going to call soon to talk about scholarship money.’ There were out-of-state colleges looking at me but I think my heart was just set on going to MSU," said Brisendine.

Not only does Brisendine shine at track and field, she also scored the game-winning goal for Glacier’s soccer team to win the Class AA title this past fall, but now she’s ready to be all in on track and field when she heads to Bozeman in the fall.