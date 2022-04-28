Flathead track standout Lilli Rumsey Eash looking forward to another dominating season

KALISPELL — Lilli Rumsey Eash is a Flathead track and field standout. Rumsey Eash has the fastest AA time in the 1600 so far this season, but Eash says her love for running began way before High school.

Lilli Rumsey Eash said, "My mom has been a runner for all of her life, it's pushed me to run and I am super grateful for that. She also has pushed my sister to run too, my sister is definitely growing into it but we are kind of just a running family, for sure. "

And these running genes have rubbed off on Eash, so to say she was looking forward to this track season would be an understatement.

"I was actually super excited for track season this year, just to be able to run against all those girls again was a lot of fun my freshman year, so I was super excited for that. And then even more, having some new freshmen from a lot of other schools who are super athletic, so good competition," said Rumsey Eash.

Rumsey Eash also ran the fastest 3,200 in Class AA this spring, so as what else she hopes to achieve this season?

"To break five in the mile and I'm hoping to place better than I did last year at state which was fourth so hopefully make podium and top three," said Rumsey Eash.

And just as a sophomore she already looking forward to continuing her future running career.

Rumsey Eash said, "I'm definitely considering doing it in college. I hope to go to college where they have a pretty well known track team or cross country team and then just get to learn a lot of new faces and like really successful athletes in college."

