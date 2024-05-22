Five Bozeman High track and field athletes sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday

BOZEMAN — Five Bozeman High track and field athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Ava Epler heads to Montana Tech to continue her career in shot put.

"I had a really good track season last year, and they reached out to me and were like, 'you’re a potential recruit,'" Epler said. "So, I took a visit there, and I fell in love with it. I love how small the campus was and it was really welcoming."

Oak Sullivan will head to Williams College, situated in Williamstown, Mass. Williams is one of the strongest academic institutions in the nation and a part of the NESCAC, one of the top Division III conferences in the country as well.

"It has a great economics program and a lot of the stuff I want to do, and also, just a great track program that I’m excited to compete for," he said. "I’m excited to meet my team and be able to compete at this high level. I know it’s going to be super fun and see where my coach can take me."

A pair of distance teammates, Kieran Anderson and Jeremy Posdon, will both run at Seattle University next year. Daniel Johnson signed with Hillsdale College for distance as well.

All three add to the strong legacy their program carries on from Bozeman to the next level.

"I’m the only senior that’s been here all four years, and so, I’ve gotten to really see both sides of where our program has come from, which of course is a really strong legacy of national championships and consecutive state championships and try to bring that same spirit in what we do today," Anderson explained.

"I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt that the team we’ve built and the work we’ve put in reflects and magnifies our legacy."

"Yeah, it’s great," Posdon said. "I think a lot of credit for that goes to our coach, Casey (Jermyn). He’s been doing it for awhile, and I think he’s a big part of that. I also think this class is pretty special. You have me, Kieran, Daniel and I think we all make each other better."

The five Hawks will compete at the Class AA state meet for track and field starting Thursday in Great Falls.