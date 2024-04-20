Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Actions

Class AA boys show out at Swede Dahlberg Invitational in Butte

Swede Dahlberg Invitational
Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 22:41:48-04

BUTTE — After being called off due to weather last year, the Swede Dahlberg Invitational returned to Butte on Thursday.

All 16 Class AA boys track and field programs and Class A Butte Central descended on Memorial Stadium for the annual meet that marks the midway point of the season.

PHOTOS: 2024 SWEDE DAHLBERG INVITATIONAL

Great Falls' Ryan Harrington earned two wins, taking first in the 800-meter run with a school-record time of 1:54.03 and winning the 1,600 in 4:25.34.

Kalispell Glacier's Aiden Krause was also a double winner, taking first in both the discus (191-03) — an event he's the defending State AA champion in — and shot put (55-07.5). The Wolfpack also got a first-place finish from Ethan Anderson in the 110 hurdles.

Bozeman Gallatin collected a win in the 300 hurdles from Nash Coley (38.67) and a victory in the high jump from Quinn Clark (6-4). Flathead got two golds as the Braves won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:27.50 and William Hollensteiner won the 400 in 48.78. Billings West won the 400-meter relay in 43.02 and Caleb Conver got the win for the Golden Bears in the 200 (22.52).

For full results, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state