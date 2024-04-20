Class AA boys show out at Swede Dahlberg Invitational in Butte

BUTTE — After being called off due to weather last year, the Swede Dahlberg Invitational returned to Butte on Thursday.

All 16 Class AA boys track and field programs and Class A Butte Central descended on Memorial Stadium for the annual meet that marks the midway point of the season.

PHOTOS: 2024 SWEDE DAHLBERG INVITATIONAL

Great Falls' Ryan Harrington earned two wins, taking first in the 800-meter run with a school-record time of 1:54.03 and winning the 1,600 in 4:25.34.

Kalispell Glacier's Aiden Krause was also a double winner, taking first in both the discus (191-03) — an event he's the defending State AA champion in — and shot put (55-07.5). The Wolfpack also got a first-place finish from Ethan Anderson in the 110 hurdles.

Bozeman Gallatin collected a win in the 300 hurdles from Nash Coley (38.67) and a victory in the high jump from Quinn Clark (6-4). Flathead got two golds as the Braves won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:27.50 and William Hollensteiner won the 400 in 48.78. Billings West won the 400-meter relay in 43.02 and Caleb Conver got the win for the Golden Bears in the 200 (22.52).

For full results, click here.