Photos: 2024 Swede Dahlberg Invitational

Missoula Sentinel's Quinn Newman competes in the 3,200-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Class AA boys compete in the 3,200-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Quinn Newman competes in the 3,200-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Michael Mahar (right) of Kalispell Flathead pushes out of the blocks in the 400-meter relay at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West's Caleb Conver (right) runs the anchor leg in the 400-meter relay at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate's Corbin Weltzien (right) competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Helena Capital's Gavin Mow (left) and Merek Mihelish compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Kalispell Glacier's Ethan Anderson competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Sprinters ready in the blocks for the 100-meter dash at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Bozeman's Nathan Neil (right) starts the 800-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Bozeman's Nathan Neil leads Great Falls' Ryan Harrington after the first lap of the 800-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Bozeman's Nathan Neil (left) and Great Falls' Ryan Harrington race down the backstretch of the 800-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Sprinters compete the prelims of the 200-meter dash at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate's Corbin Weltzien competes in the prelims of the 200-meter dash at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Butte Central's Jack Keeley competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Adam Guajardo of Missoula Big Sky competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Gabe Sims of Kalispell Flathead competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Braden Capser of Kalispell Flathead competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Brett Grange of Helena competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Cole Dawes of Helena Capital competes in the shot put at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Barrett Hageman of Helena Capital competes in the shot put at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Aiden Krause of Kalispell Glacier competes in the shot put at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Scott Klinker of Great Falls competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Rafe Spring of Bozeman Gallatin competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Belgrade's Landon Dunning competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Oliver Simianer of Missoula Big Sky competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Jeremiah Saari of Helena Capital competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

