High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Photos: 2024 Swede Dahlberg Invitational

Photos from the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.

Photos: 2024 Swede Dahlberg Invitational

Missoula Sentinel's Quinn Newman competes in the 3,200-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Class AA boys compete in the 3,200-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Missoula Sentinel's Quinn Newman competes in the 3,200-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Michael Mahar (right) of Kalispell Flathead pushes out of the blocks in the 400-meter relay at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Billings West's Caleb Conver (right) runs the anchor leg in the 400-meter relay at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Missoula Hellgate's Corbin Weltzien (right) competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Helena Capital's Gavin Mow (left) and Merek Mihelish compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Kalispell Glacier's Ethan Anderson competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Sprinters ready in the blocks for the 100-meter dash at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Bozeman's Nathan Neil (right) starts the 800-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Bozeman's Nathan Neil leads Great Falls' Ryan Harrington after the first lap of the 800-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Bozeman's Nathan Neil (left) and Great Falls' Ryan Harrington race down the backstretch of the 800-meter run at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Sprinters compete the prelims of the 200-meter dash at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Missoula Hellgate's Corbin Weltzien competes in the prelims of the 200-meter dash at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Butte Central's Jack Keeley competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Adam Guajardo of Missoula Big Sky competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Gabe Sims of Kalispell Flathead competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Braden Capser of Kalispell Flathead competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Brett Grange of Helena competes in the javelin at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Cole Dawes of Helena Capital competes in the shot put at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Barrett Hageman of Helena Capital competes in the shot put at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Aiden Krause of Kalispell Glacier competes in the shot put at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Scott Klinker of Great Falls competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Rafe Spring of Bozeman Gallatin competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Belgrade's Landon Dunning competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Oliver Simianer of Missoula Big Sky competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Jeremiah Saari of Helena Capital competes in the long jump at the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Invitational track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte on April 19, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
