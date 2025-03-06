Cascade track standout fundraising to compete in Australia for Team USA

CASCADE — Cascade junior Brant Ligameri knows a thing or two about clearing great heights as a state runner-up in the high jump. But this July he hopes to clear a great distance, traveling to Queensland, Australia, for the Coast2Coast International Athletics Track and Field Meet as a representative of Team USA.

There’s just one problem: Ligameri’s quest to represent Team USA on the international stage carries with it a price tag of $11,000.

Ligameri’s mom, Kaci Lisle, has spearheaded fundraising efforts for her son’s trip to compete in Queensland. Those efforts include a fundraising event on Saturday that includes a cornhole tournament, silent auction, bake sale and Mexican food. Those interested can register for the event here. Supporters can also donate directly to Ligameri’s trip fund through a GoFundMe page or through the Coast2Coast website while adding “Brant Ligameri” to the note field.

“He’s pretty dedicated to everything he puts himself into,” Lisle said of her son. “Just to see him go every day to track practice, or any practice after school, you know, those are long hours. And he really just shows up and puts his all into it.”

For Ligameri, this summer doesn’t just represent the opportunity to compete abroad. It also represents the opportunity to attract the attention of college programs.

“Our end goal is college,” said Lisle. “We’re hoping he gets his name out there. He’s hoping he gets his name out there so he can get a full scholarship to go to college.”

Ligameri seconded his mom’s hope that he’ll get scouted by college programs after competing in Australia.

“It’s a really cool opportunity, and it’d get my name out to a lot of colleges,” said Ligameri. “And just give me a chance to compete at the higher level.”

But there is still that $11,000 hurdle standing between Ligameri and his high-jumping ambitions. And that’s where the Ligameri family is asking for community support.

“It would mean a lot, everybody standing behind me on this trip,” said Ligameri. “Just knowing that everybody’s there, like helping and supporting, just shows that I have a place in the community also.”