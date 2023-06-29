Bozeman's Weston Brown caps high school career with Montana Gatorade track and field award

BOZEMAN — Bozeman High's Weston Brown capped his high school career with one final accolade on Thursday — the Montana Gatorade boys track and field athlete of the year award.

Brown, who's heading to Princeton next year to continue his academic and athletic career, won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at the Class AA state meet in May in Butte. He placed second in the 800.

He then headed to the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Portland, Oregon, two weeks ago and placed first in the two-mile run with a time of 8:53.02.

Brown also won the Montana Gatorade award for boys cross country for the 2022 season.

Brown left a legacy at Bozeman High, and it won't soon be forgotten.

