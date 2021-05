Bozeman track sweeps Gallatin in first-ever crosstown dual

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin Raptors hosted their first-ever crosstown dual against Bozeman High School Thursday afternoon with the Hawks pulling out the sweep. The Bozeman girls cruised passed Gallatin 108 to 37, and the boys finished on top 84 to 56.

Here are Friday's top finishers:

BOYS

100 Meters Noah Dahlke, Gallatin 11.48 200 Meters Trent Trettin, Bozeman 24.98 400 Meters Garrett Dahlke, Gallatin 53.44 800 Meters Nathan Neil, Bozeman 2:03.28 1600 Meters Connor Neil, Bozeman 4:43.28 3200 Meters Stirling Marshall-Pryde, Bozeman 10:31.79 110m Hurdles Elijah Eckles, Bozeman 16.83 300m Hurdles Nash Coley, Gallatin 45.42 4x100 Relay Gallatin (Tyler Gilman, Nikolas Udstuen, Christian Heck, Noah Dahlke) 44.16 4x400 Relay Bozeman (Brendan Kimm, Filmon Oberly, Weston Brown, Nathan Neil) 3:43.99 Shot Put Carson Bain, Bozeman 41' 8 Discus Carson Bain, Bozeman 139' 11 Javelin Landry Cooley, Gallatin 143' 8 High Jump Thomas Bossenbrook, Bozeman 5' 10 Pole Vault Elijah Eckles, Bozeman 13' 6 Long Jump Ty Ator, Bozeman 20' 10 Triple Jump Adain Benz 36' 6

GIRLS