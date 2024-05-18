Eastern AA track: Bozeman Gallatin takes first-place titles for both boys and girls

BOZEMAN — They're the youngest team in Class AA, but the Bozeman Gallatin track program has quickly made a name for itself in just the four years since their doors opened as a school.

The Raptors boys and girls programs each took home team championships at the Eastern AA divisional track and field meet on their home track Saturday.

The running events started with the 110-meter hurdles, where Gallatin's Nash Coley won on the boys side with a time of 14.77 seconds. Great Falls Scarlett Harris won the event for the girls in 15.14 seconds.

It was a Bozeman High sibling duo first-place finish in the 1600 meters. Nathan Neil finished first on the boys side with an impressive mark of 4.06:71. Kylee Neil had a stellar final push to come from behind and win the gold with a time of 5:08.93.

The 200-meter dash winners were Ryan Dierenfield of Billings Skyview with a time of 22.27 and Abigail MacDonald of Great Falls with a time of 25.96 seconds.

Great Falls CMR Jackson Tarver won the 400-meter dash in 48.87 seconds on the boys side. For the girls, Isabel Ross of Gallatin finished first in 59.09.

Gallatin boys and girls took home first in the 400-meter relay. The boys group of Reid Bartholomew, Nash Coley, Louis Kamps and Osker Patterson set a meet record with a time of 3:20.70.

The girls group of Auna Flohr, Isabella Donaghey, Finley Samuels and Isabel Ross brought it home in a time of 4:04.02.

In the girl's field events, final rounds took place for discus, pole vault, high jump and triple jump. Gallatin's Tesse Kamps won discus with a throw of 126-10. The pole vault winners was Billings West Alexis Dvorak, who cleared 11-00.

Julia Funderburk of Bozeman won high jump with a leap of 5-02. Kyesha Farmer of Great Falls won the triple jump, clearing 36-03.00.

In the boy's field events, final rounds took place for discus and pole vault. Gallatin's Jack Murray won the discus with a throw of 171-03. Billings Senior's Evan O'Toole had a winning mark of 14-00 in the pole vault. Scott Klinker of Great Falls won the triple jump with a leap of 47-02¾.

The state meet for Class AA is in Great Falls next week. For full highlights of the meet, click the video reel above.