Billings West boys, girls cruise to victory in track and field dual

BOZEMAN — Billings West made the trip to Gallatin County Saturday to take on the Raptors for a dual Class AA track meet, and it was all about PR’s for the Golden Bears. The West boys outscored Gallatin 109 to 31, while the Lady Golden Bears finished on top 91 to 49.

State Qualifiers:

BOYS

Ryan DeVries 110m Hurdles 15.45 Billings West Jacob Pierce 300m Hurdles 41.41 Billings West Taco Dowler, Niel Daily, Jacob Sullivan, Clint Ambuehl 4x100 Relay 44.66 Billings West Tyler Gilman, Nikolas Udstuen, Christian Heck, Noah Dahlke 4x100 Relay 45.13 Gallatin Ronaldo Broadbent, Clint Ambuehl, Aiden Kotter, Taco Dowler 4X400 Relay 3:41.61 Billings West Traven Ridley Pole Vault 13' 6 Billings West

GIRLS

Jaeden Wolff 100 Meters 12.47 Billings West Jaeden Wolff 200 Meters 25.85 Billings West Hailey Coey 100m Hurdles 15.79 Billings West Chloe Davies, Hailey Coey, Jaeden Wolff, Kaitlin Grossman 4x100 Relay 49.79 Billings West Natalia Antonucci, Keaton Lynn, Ryann Eddins, Olivia Collins 4x10 Relay 51.70 Gallatin Kaitlin Grossman High Jump` 5' 3 Billings West Chloe Davies High Jump 5' 1 Billings West Olivia Collins High Jump 5' 1 Gallatin Emma Zimmerman Pole Vault 12' 1 Billings West Kaitlin Grossman Long Jump 16' 8.75 Billings West Hailey Coey Triple Jump 35' 5.5 Billings West

Individual results can be found here.