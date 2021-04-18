Billings West boys, girls cruise to victory in track and field dual

BOZEMAN — Billings West made the trip to Gallatin County Saturday to take on the Raptors for a dual Class AA track meet, and it was all about PR’s for the Golden Bears. The West boys outscored Gallatin 109 to 31, while the Lady Golden Bears finished on top 91 to 49.
State Qualifiers:
BOYS
|Ryan DeVries
|110m Hurdles
|15.45
|Billings West
|Jacob Pierce
|300m Hurdles
|41.41
|Billings West
|Taco Dowler, Niel Daily, Jacob Sullivan, Clint Ambuehl
|4x100 Relay
|44.66
|Billings West
|Tyler Gilman, Nikolas Udstuen, Christian Heck, Noah Dahlke
|4x100 Relay
|45.13
|Gallatin
|Ronaldo Broadbent, Clint Ambuehl, Aiden Kotter, Taco Dowler
|4X400 Relay
|3:41.61
|Billings West
|Traven Ridley
|Pole Vault
|13' 6
|Billings West
GIRLS
|Jaeden Wolff
|100 Meters
|12.47
|Billings West
|Jaeden Wolff
|200 Meters
|25.85
|Billings West
|Hailey Coey
|100m Hurdles
|15.79
|Billings West
|Chloe Davies, Hailey Coey, Jaeden Wolff, Kaitlin Grossman
|4x100 Relay
|49.79
|Billings West
|Natalia Antonucci, Keaton Lynn, Ryann Eddins, Olivia Collins
|4x10 Relay
|51.70
|Gallatin
|Kaitlin Grossman
|High Jump`
|5' 3
|Billings West
|Chloe Davies
|High Jump
|5' 1
|Billings West
|Olivia Collins
|High Jump
|5' 1
|Gallatin
|Emma Zimmerman
|Pole Vault
|12' 1
|Billings West
|Kaitlin Grossman
|Long Jump
|16' 8.75
|Billings West
|Hailey Coey
|Triple Jump
|35' 5.5
|Billings West
Individual results can be found here.