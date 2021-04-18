Watch
Billings West boys, girls cruise to victory in track and field dual

Billings West's Emma Zimmerman
Posted at 6:06 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 20:06:57-04

BOZEMAN — Billings West made the trip to Gallatin County Saturday to take on the Raptors for a dual Class AA track meet, and it was all about PR’s for the Golden Bears. The West boys outscored Gallatin 109 to 31, while the Lady Golden Bears finished on top 91 to 49.

State Qualifiers:

BOYS

Ryan DeVries110m Hurdles15.45Billings West
Jacob Pierce300m Hurdles 41.41Billings West
Taco Dowler, Niel Daily, Jacob Sullivan, Clint Ambuehl4x100 Relay44.66Billings West
Tyler Gilman, Nikolas Udstuen, Christian Heck, Noah Dahlke4x100 Relay45.13Gallatin
Ronaldo Broadbent, Clint Ambuehl, Aiden Kotter, Taco Dowler4X400 Relay3:41.61Billings West
Traven RidleyPole Vault13' 6Billings West

GIRLS

Jaeden Wolff100 Meters12.47Billings West
Jaeden Wolff200 Meters25.85Billings West
Hailey Coey100m Hurdles15.79Billings West
Chloe Davies, Hailey Coey, Jaeden Wolff, Kaitlin Grossman4x100 Relay49.79Billings West
Natalia Antonucci, Keaton Lynn, Ryann Eddins, Olivia Collins4x10 Relay51.70Gallatin
Kaitlin GrossmanHigh Jump`5' 3Billings West
Chloe DaviesHigh Jump5' 1Billings West
Olivia CollinsHigh Jump5' 1Gallatin
Emma ZimmermanPole Vault12' 1Billings West
Kaitlin GrossmanLong Jump16' 8.75Billings West
Hailey CoeyTriple Jump35' 5.5Billings West

Individual results can be found here.

