BOULDER — When preparing to debut its new track and getting set to host a track and field meet for the first time in about 20 years, Jefferson's track and field program had little trouble deciding what to title it.

The Panthers hosted the inaugural Avery Stiles Memorial Invite on Friday in honor of the former state long jump champion who passed away last August.

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Avery Stiles Memorial Invite honors former Jefferson Panther's memory

"He was such a big part not only in the school but in the track program itself and all the athletic programs," said Jefferson head track and field coach Sarah Layng. "It's very fitting. I can't think of it being named anything else."

Stiles, a 2020 Jefferson graduate, passed away on Aug. 30, 2025, at the age of 23. His death was sudden and came as a shock to his family.

"Out of nowhere," said Eric Stiles, Avery's dad. "It was ruled natural causes. The autopsy stated as Sudden Adult Death. There was no real cause of death."

His family is still grieving Avery's loss but has been incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support from Boulder and beyond.

"It's been amazing," said Eric. "Since the day after he pass when they found out what happened they flocked to our house. They embraced us. They took care of us. They put this (track meet) together in his honor."

The Avery Stiles Memorial Invite will carry on the legacy that its namesake left at Jefferson High. And for his family, his passing has forever changed the way they look at life.

"It's put a lot of things into perspective," said Eric. "Every day is a gift. I used to not like the thought of growing old, but that's a blessing not everybody's afforded.