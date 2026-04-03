JEFFERSON — The Jefferson High track and field team debuted its brand-new track by hosting a meet dedicated to the memory of one of its own on a blustery Friday afternoon.

The Avery Stiles Memorial Invite saw nine teams compete at a meet named after former Panther Avery Stiles, who passed away last summer at the age of 23.

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Jefferson track and field hosts inaugural Avery Stiles Memorial Invite

"His legacy will live on," said Eric Stiles, Avery's dad. "People will ask, 'Who is Avery Stiles?' and someone will have a story to tell of who he was and what he meant to them and what he accomplished through his athletics or just his amazing personality."

The Panther boys and girls won the team titles. Click here for full results.