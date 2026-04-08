4 Helena High track and field athletes sign National Letters of Intent

HELENA — Four Helena High School track and field athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Tuesday to compete collegiately.
In a joint signing ceremony, senior boys Dylan Hill and Auston Rowe and senior girls Hazel Bishop and Emily Davidson put pen to paper. Hill and Rowe signed in-state — Hill with Montana State and Rowe with Montana Tech. Bishop and Davidson signed with out-of-state NCAA Division III programs.
Hill is a middle-distance specialist whose events for the Bengals include the 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,600-meter races. Hill told MTN Sports in March that he has state-championship expectations for himself this season.
WATCH THE VIDEO TO HEAR FROM HILL:
Rowe specializes in javelin for the Bengals, and figures to continue doing so for the Orediggers. He took third place at last year’s Class AA state meet with a throw of 171 feet, 1 inch.
Bishop does a little bit of everything for the Helena High girls as a sprinter, hurdler and jumper. She’ll continue her athletic and academic careers with Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.
Davidson is a middle- and long-distance runner, competing in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races at Helena’s season-opening dual meet Friday. She’ll continue her athletic and academic careers with Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.