4 Helena High track and field athletes sign National Letters of Intent

HELENA — Four Helena High School track and field athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Tuesday to compete collegiately.

In a joint signing ceremony, senior boys Dylan Hill and Auston Rowe and senior girls Hazel Bishop and Emily Davidson put pen to paper. Hill and Rowe signed in-state — Hill with Montana State and Rowe with Montana Tech. Bishop and Davidson signed with out-of-state NCAA Division III programs.

Hill is a middle-distance specialist whose events for the Bengals include the 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,600-meter races. Hill told MTN Sports in March that he has state-championship expectations for himself this season.

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Four Helena track athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Rowe specializes in javelin for the Bengals, and figures to continue doing so for the Orediggers. He took third place at last year’s Class AA state meet with a throw of 171 feet, 1 inch.

Bishop does a little bit of everything for the Helena High girls as a sprinter, hurdler and jumper. She’ll continue her athletic and academic careers with Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.

Davidson is a middle- and long-distance runner, competing in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races at Helena’s season-opening dual meet Friday. She’ll continue her athletic and academic careers with Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.