2023 Montana high school track and field qualifying standards

All four Montana high school classifications utilized track and field qualifying standards for the first time in 2016.

Qualifying standards, which vary from class to class, allow athletes to secure berths at their respective state meets during the regular season. If an athlete meets or exceeds the qualifying mark in a specific event at an eligible meet, they can automatically enter that event at the state meet, regardless of their placing at the district and/or divisional meets. Eligible meets require fully automatic timing for track events. All field events are considered.

For a list of returning state track and field champions, click here.

Some of the 2023 qualifying standards have changed from the most recent version. Below are the updated qualifying standards for boys and girls in each class in each event:

100

Boys: AA - 11.3; A - 11.4; B - 11.5; C - 11.6

Girls: AA - 13.0; A - 13.15; B - 13.1; C - 13.2

200

Boys: AA - 22.8; A - 23.2; B - 23.1; C - 23.5

Girls: AA - 26.7; A - 26.9; B - 27.2; C - 27.1

400

Boys: AA - 51.8; A - 51.7; B - 51.4; C - 52.52

Girls: AA - 1:01.00; A - 1:01.50; B - 1:01.60; C - 1:00.60

800

Boys: AA - 2:01.00; A - 2:02.00;1B - 2:02.80; C - 2:04.60

Girls: AA - 2:24.00; A - 2:26.00; B - 2:26.00; C - 2:26.40

1,600

Boys: AA - 4:34.00; A - 4:37.00; B - 4:43.50; C - 4:42.80

Girls: AA - 5:23.00; A - 5:28.00; B - 5:31.00; C - 5:31.70

3,200

Boys: AA - 10:00.00; A - 10:12.00; B - 10:32.00; C - 10:31.90

Girls: AA - 11:50.00; A - 12:13.00; B - 12:22.00; C - 12:32.90

100/110 hurdles

Boys: AA - 15.70; A - 16.10; B - 16.00; C - 16.30

Girls: AA - 16.30; A - 16.40; B - 16.50; C - 16.70

300 hurdles

Boys: AA - 41.50; A - 41.80; B - 41.80; C - 42.50

Girls: AA - 48.50; A - 48.50; B - 48.10; C - 48.20

400 relay*

Boys: AA - 43.80; A - 44.80; B - 44.65; C - 45.30

Girls: AA - 50.60; A - 51.80; B - 52.10; C - 52.40

1,600 relay*

Boys: AA - 3:30.00; A - 3:34.00; B - 3:34.00; C - 3:37.90

Girls: AA - 4:12.00; A - 4:14.00; B - 4:18.00; C - 4:20.60

Long jump

Boys: AA - 21-00; A - 20-06; B - 20-04; C - 20-02

Girls: AA - 16-06; A - 16-02; B - 15-09; C - 16-02

Triple jump

Boys: AA – 42-00; A – 41-09; B – 41-03; C – 41-09

Girls: AA – 34-00; A – 33-07; B – 33-10; C – 33-04

High jump

Boys: AA – 6-02; A – 6-00; B – 6-00; C – 6-00

Girls: AA – 5-02; A – 5-00; B – 4-10: C – 5-00

Pole vault

Boys: AA – 13-06; A – 13-00; B – 12-03; C – 12-00

Girls: AA – 10-00; A – 9-06; B – 9-00; C – 8-09

Shot put

Boys: AA - 48-00; A - 47-00; B - 46-10; C - 45-01

Girls: AA - 35-03; A - 35-02; B - 34-09; C - 35-01

Discus

Boys: AA - 146-00; A - 142-00; B - 137-00; C - 140-04

Girls: AA - 113-00; A - 110-00; B - 106-05; C - 108-01

Javelin

Boys: AA - 170-00; A - 167-00; B - 163-00; C - 153-00

Girls: AA - 115-00; A - 115-00; B - 114-09; C - 115-06

*Provisional time in Class AA. Per the Montana High School Association handbook, “All Class AA relay teams will advance to the state meet if they attain a provisional time at the divisional (meet).”