2022 Class B divisional track and field results

Results from the Class B Divisional track and field meets can be found below.

Bigfork's boys and girls each took first place at the Western B meet. The Eureka girls took second and Anaconda followed in third place. Missoula Loyola took second for the boys, while Eureka's boys got third.

The Western B individual results can be found here.

In the North-East B, the Glasgow boys and girls swept first place, while Malta collected both second-place trophies. Conrad took third in the girls team scores, while Fairfield got third for the boys.

The North-East B individual results can be found here.

The Southern B meet wrapped up on Friday, and the results can be found here.