Southern B track and field: Defending state champions Jefferson, Big Timber cruise to team titles

LAUREL — Defending State B champions Jefferson and Big Timber left little doubt at Friday's Southern B divisional track and field meet in Laurel.

The Jefferson guys racked up 113 points, well clear of second-place Townsend's 84.

Braden Morris won a pair of events for the Panthers, finishing first in the 300-meter hurdes in 40.78 seconds and winning the javelin with a throw of 155 feet, 1 inch. He also finished second in the triple jump.

Wade Rykal added a win in the shot put for Jefferson, while both relay teams finished second.

Big Timber was dominant, scoring 102.5 points. Colstrip finished second with 68 and Townsend third with 62.

The Sheepherders saw big performances from their standout seniors, as Emily Cooley won the long jump (17-03.25) and high jump (5-04). She then won the triple jump at 35-04. Future Montana State Bobcat Alyssa Boshart won the 100 (12.88) and 200 (26.66) and anchored Big Timber's winning 400-meter relay team.

