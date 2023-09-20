Class AA volleyball coaches power poll for Sept. 19

Class AA Volleyball Coaches Power Poll

Sept. 19, 2023

Rankings are based upon five points for each first-place vote, four points for each second-place vote, three points for each third-place vote, two points for each fourth-place vote and one point for each fifth-place vote. Total points are at right. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. Billings West (10-0) — 53 (9)

2. Bozeman Gallatin (9-1) — 41 (1)

3. Billings Senior (9-1) — 37 (1)

4. Bozeman High (8-2) — 17

T5. Great Falls CMR (6-3) — 7

T5. Kalispell Glacier (7-3) — 7

Others receiving votes (in order): Helena High, Missoula Sentinel.

