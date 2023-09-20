Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

Class AA volleyball coaches power poll for Sept. 19

Volleyball-Generic.png
MTN Sports
Volleyball-Generic.png
Posted at 7:46 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 22:03:15-04

Class AA Volleyball Coaches Power Poll

Sept. 19, 2023

Rankings are based upon five points for each first-place vote, four points for each second-place vote, three points for each third-place vote, two points for each fourth-place vote and one point for each fifth-place vote. Total points are at right. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. Billings West (10-0) — 53 (9)
2. Bozeman Gallatin (9-1) — 41 (1)
3. Billings Senior (9-1) — 37 (1)
4. Bozeman High (8-2) — 17
T5. Great Falls CMR (6-3) — 7
T5. Kalispell Glacier (7-3) — 7

Others receiving votes (in order): Helena High, Missoula Sentinel.

For updated high school volleyball standings, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!