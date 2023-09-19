Watch Now
2023 high school volleyball standings

Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 21:30:29-04

CLASS AA

Through Sept. 16

Eastern AA

Conf.Overall
Billings West4-010-0
Bozeman Gallatin3-19-1
Billings Senior3-19-1
Bozeman High2-28-2
Great Falls CMR1-26-3
Belgrade1-37-3
Billings Skyview0-25-3
Great Falls High0-30-9

Western AA

Conf.Overall
Kalispell Glacier4-07-3
Helena High3-14-6
Missoula Sentinel3-14-6
Helena Capital2-23-7
Kalispell Flathead2-24-6
Butte1-31-9
Missoula Hellgate1-31-9
Missoula Big Sky0-40-10

CLASS A

Through Sept. 16

Northeast A

Conf.Overall
Havre3-05-1
Miles City1-01-2
Lewistown2-12-2
Sidney0-22-2
Glendive0-30-4

Southeast A

Conf.Overall
Hardin3-04-0
Laurel3-04-0
Lockwood2-13-1
Billings Central1-22-2
Livingston0-20-2
East Helena0-31-4

Northwest A

Conf.Overall
Polson3-14-2
Columbia Falls3-13-2
Whitefish3-13-2
Ronan2-23-3
Bigfork2-22-2
Browning0-30-4
Libby0-30-5

Southwest A

Conf.Overall
Hamilton3-04-0
Corvallis2-02-0
Dillon2-12-1
Frenchtown0-13-1
Stevensville0-20-2
Butte Central0-30-3

CLASS B

District 1B

Through Sept. 16

Conf.Overall
Fairfield4-15-1
Conrad4-14-1
Chinook3-23-3
Choteau3-33-3
Shelby2-33-3
Cut Bank1-31-3
Rock Boy0-40-4

District 2B

Through Sept. 16

Conf.Overall
Glasgow3-04-0
Wolf Point4-04-2
Fairview2-14-2
Malta2-32-4
Harlem1-41-4
Poplar0-41-4

District 3B

Through Sept. 18

Conf.Overall
Huntley Project3-010-0
Baker4-17-3
Colstrip2-24-5
Lodge Grass1-21-3
St. Labre1-21-3
Lame Deer0-30-4

District 4B

Through Sept. 14

Conf.Overall
Red Lodge4-05-3
Shepherd4-18-2
Columbus3-16-4
Joliet2-24-4
Roundup1-4-
Park City0-30-5
Big Timber0-3-

District 5B

Through Sept. 16

Conf.
Townsend4-0
Jefferson4-1
Three Forks2-2
Manhattan2-2
Whitehall1-3
Ennis0-1
Lone Peak0-2

District 6B

Not yet available.

District 7B

Through Sept. 16

Conf.Overall
Thompson Falls3-03-3
Eureka1-05-1
St. Ignatius2-12-3
Plains1-21-3
Troy0-11-5
Superior0-30-5

CLASS C

District 1C

Through Sept. 16

Conf.Overall
Plentywood3-04-1
Bainville3-03-2
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale4-15-1
Froid-Medicine Lake3-14-2
Scobey2-14-1
Richey-Lambert2-12-3
Westby-Grenora3-23-4
Culbertson2-23-2
Lustre Christian1-22-3
Nashua0-40-4
Frazer0-40-4
Brockton0-50-5

District 2C

Through Sept. 16

Conf.Overall
Circle6-08-1
Broadus6-111-2
Savage3-210-1
Terry4-36-4
Forsyth3-35-3
Jordan2-34-6
Plevna1-31-3
Ekalaka1-35-4
Wibaux1-42-4
Northern Cheyenne0-40-4

District 4C

Through Sept. 16

Conf.Overall
Bridger4-06-2
Custer-Hysham3-15-3
Roberts3-15-3
Absarokee2-23-3
Reed Point-Rapelje2-32-6
Fromberg0-50-6
Plenty Coups0-20-2

District 5C

Through Sept. 16

Conf.
Roy-Winifred3-0
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine4-1
Grass Range-Winnett4-1
Melstone4-2
Broadview-Lavina1-4
Hobson-Moore1-4
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap0-5

District 6C

Not yet available.

District 7C

Through Sept. 16

Conf.
Fort Benton3-0
Big Sandy5-1
Chester-Joplin-Inverness4-1
Centerville3-2
North Star3-2
Highwood3-3
Box Elder0-5
Hays-Lodgepole0-7

District 12C

Not yet available.

District 13C

Through Sept. 16

Conf.
Drummond4-0
Philipsburg3-1
Seeley-Swan2-2
Valley Christian1-3
Lincoln1-2
Victor0-4

District 14C

Not yet available.

Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.

