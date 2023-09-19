2023 high school volleyball standings

CLASS AA
Through Sept. 16
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|4-0
|10-0
|Bozeman Gallatin
|3-1
|9-1
|Billings Senior
|3-1
|9-1
|Bozeman High
|2-2
|8-2
|Great Falls CMR
|1-2
|6-3
|Belgrade
|1-3
|7-3
|Billings Skyview
|0-2
|5-3
|Great Falls High
|0-3
|0-9
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Kalispell Glacier
|4-0
|7-3
|Helena High
|3-1
|4-6
|Missoula Sentinel
|3-1
|4-6
|Helena Capital
|2-2
|3-7
|Kalispell Flathead
|2-2
|4-6
|Butte
|1-3
|1-9
|Missoula Hellgate
|1-3
|1-9
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-4
|0-10
CLASS A
Through Sept. 16
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Havre
|3-0
|5-1
|Miles City
|1-0
|1-2
|Lewistown
|2-1
|2-2
|Sidney
|0-2
|2-2
|Glendive
|0-3
|0-4
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hardin
|3-0
|4-0
|Laurel
|3-0
|4-0
|Lockwood
|2-1
|3-1
|Billings Central
|1-2
|2-2
|Livingston
|0-2
|0-2
|East Helena
|0-3
|1-4
Northwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Polson
|3-1
|4-2
|Columbia Falls
|3-1
|3-2
|Whitefish
|3-1
|3-2
|Ronan
|2-2
|3-3
|Bigfork
|2-2
|2-2
|Browning
|0-3
|0-4
|Libby
|0-3
|0-5
Southwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hamilton
|3-0
|4-0
|Corvallis
|2-0
|2-0
|Dillon
|2-1
|2-1
|Frenchtown
|0-1
|3-1
|Stevensville
|0-2
|0-2
|Butte Central
|0-3
|0-3
CLASS B
District 1B
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairfield
|4-1
|5-1
|Conrad
|4-1
|4-1
|Chinook
|3-2
|3-3
|Choteau
|3-3
|3-3
|Shelby
|2-3
|3-3
|Cut Bank
|1-3
|1-3
|Rock Boy
|0-4
|0-4
District 2B
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glasgow
|3-0
|4-0
|Wolf Point
|4-0
|4-2
|Fairview
|2-1
|4-2
|Malta
|2-3
|2-4
|Harlem
|1-4
|1-4
|Poplar
|0-4
|1-4
District 3B
Through Sept. 18
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley Project
|3-0
|10-0
|Baker
|4-1
|7-3
|Colstrip
|2-2
|4-5
|Lodge Grass
|1-2
|1-3
|St. Labre
|1-2
|1-3
|Lame Deer
|0-3
|0-4
District 4B
Through Sept. 14
|Conf.
|Overall
|Red Lodge
|4-0
|5-3
|Shepherd
|4-1
|8-2
|Columbus
|3-1
|6-4
|Joliet
|2-2
|4-4
|Roundup
|1-4
|-
|Park City
|0-3
|0-5
|Big Timber
|0-3
|-
District 5B
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Townsend
|4-0
|Jefferson
|4-1
|Three Forks
|2-2
|Manhattan
|2-2
|Whitehall
|1-3
|Ennis
|0-1
|Lone Peak
|0-2
District 6B
Not yet available.
District 7B
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Overall
|Thompson Falls
|3-0
|3-3
|Eureka
|1-0
|5-1
|St. Ignatius
|2-1
|2-3
|Plains
|1-2
|1-3
|Troy
|0-1
|1-5
|Superior
|0-3
|0-5
CLASS C
District 1C
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Overall
|Plentywood
|3-0
|4-1
|Bainville
|3-0
|3-2
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|4-1
|5-1
|Froid-Medicine Lake
|3-1
|4-2
|Scobey
|2-1
|4-1
|Richey-Lambert
|2-1
|2-3
|Westby-Grenora
|3-2
|3-4
|Culbertson
|2-2
|3-2
|Lustre Christian
|1-2
|2-3
|Nashua
|0-4
|0-4
|Frazer
|0-4
|0-4
|Brockton
|0-5
|0-5
District 2C
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Overall
|Circle
|6-0
|8-1
|Broadus
|6-1
|11-2
|Savage
|3-2
|10-1
|Terry
|4-3
|6-4
|Forsyth
|3-3
|5-3
|Jordan
|2-3
|4-6
|Plevna
|1-3
|1-3
|Ekalaka
|1-3
|5-4
|Wibaux
|1-4
|2-4
|Northern Cheyenne
|0-4
|0-4
District 4C
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|4-0
|6-2
|Custer-Hysham
|3-1
|5-3
|Roberts
|3-1
|5-3
|Absarokee
|2-2
|3-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|2-3
|2-6
|Fromberg
|0-5
|0-6
|Plenty Coups
|0-2
|0-2
District 5C
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Roy-Winifred
|3-0
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine
|4-1
|Grass Range-Winnett
|4-1
|Melstone
|4-2
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-4
|Hobson-Moore
|1-4
|Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap
|0-5
District 6C
Not yet available.
District 7C
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Fort Benton
|3-0
|Big Sandy
|5-1
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|4-1
|Centerville
|3-2
|North Star
|3-2
|Highwood
|3-3
|Box Elder
|0-5
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-7
District 12C
Not yet available.
District 13C
Through Sept. 16
|Conf.
|Drummond
|4-0
|Philipsburg
|3-1
|Seeley-Swan
|2-2
|Valley Christian
|1-3
|Lincoln
|1-2
|Victor
|0-4
District 14C
Not yet available.
Note: Updated standings can be sent to MTN Sports at sports@ktvq.com or sports@ktvh.com.