2023 high school volleyball standings

CLASS AA

Through Sept. 16

Eastern AA



Conf. Overall Billings West 4-0 10-0 Bozeman Gallatin 3-1 9-1 Billings Senior 3-1 9-1 Bozeman High 2-2 8-2 Great Falls CMR 1-2 6-3 Belgrade 1-3 7-3 Billings Skyview 0-2 5-3 Great Falls High 0-3 0-9

Western AA



Conf. Overall Kalispell Glacier 4-0 7-3 Helena High 3-1 4-6 Missoula Sentinel 3-1 4-6 Helena Capital 2-2 3-7 Kalispell Flathead 2-2 4-6 Butte 1-3 1-9 Missoula Hellgate 1-3 1-9 Missoula Big Sky 0-4 0-10

CLASS A

Through Sept. 16

Northeast A



Conf. Overall Havre 3-0 5-1 Miles City 1-0 1-2 Lewistown 2-1 2-2 Sidney 0-2 2-2 Glendive 0-3 0-4

Southeast A



Conf. Overall Hardin 3-0 4-0 Laurel 3-0 4-0 Lockwood 2-1 3-1 Billings Central 1-2 2-2 Livingston 0-2 0-2 East Helena 0-3 1-4

Northwest A



Conf. Overall Polson 3-1 4-2 Columbia Falls 3-1 3-2 Whitefish 3-1 3-2 Ronan 2-2 3-3 Bigfork 2-2 2-2 Browning 0-3 0-4 Libby 0-3 0-5

Southwest A



Conf. Overall Hamilton 3-0 4-0 Corvallis 2-0 2-0 Dillon 2-1 2-1 Frenchtown 0-1 3-1 Stevensville 0-2 0-2 Butte Central 0-3 0-3

CLASS B

District 1B

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Overall Fairfield 4-1 5-1 Conrad 4-1 4-1 Chinook 3-2 3-3 Choteau 3-3 3-3 Shelby 2-3 3-3 Cut Bank 1-3 1-3 Rock Boy 0-4 0-4

District 2B

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Overall Glasgow 3-0 4-0 Wolf Point 4-0 4-2 Fairview 2-1 4-2 Malta 2-3 2-4 Harlem 1-4 1-4 Poplar 0-4 1-4

District 3B

Through Sept. 18



Conf. Overall Huntley Project 3-0 10-0 Baker 4-1 7-3 Colstrip 2-2 4-5 Lodge Grass 1-2 1-3 St. Labre 1-2 1-3 Lame Deer 0-3 0-4

District 4B

Through Sept. 14



Conf. Overall Red Lodge 4-0 5-3 Shepherd 4-1 8-2 Columbus 3-1 6-4 Joliet 2-2 4-4 Roundup 1-4 - Park City 0-3 0-5 Big Timber 0-3 -

District 5B

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Townsend 4-0 Jefferson 4-1 Three Forks 2-2 Manhattan 2-2 Whitehall 1-3 Ennis 0-1 Lone Peak 0-2

District 6B

Not yet available.

District 7B

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Overall Thompson Falls 3-0 3-3 Eureka 1-0 5-1 St. Ignatius 2-1 2-3 Plains 1-2 1-3 Troy 0-1 1-5 Superior 0-3 0-5

CLASS C

District 1C

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Overall Plentywood 3-0 4-1 Bainville 3-0 3-2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 4-1 5-1 Froid-Medicine Lake 3-1 4-2 Scobey 2-1 4-1 Richey-Lambert 2-1 2-3 Westby-Grenora 3-2 3-4 Culbertson 2-2 3-2 Lustre Christian 1-2 2-3 Nashua 0-4 0-4 Frazer 0-4 0-4 Brockton 0-5 0-5

District 2C

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Overall Circle 6-0 8-1 Broadus 6-1 11-2 Savage 3-2 10-1 Terry 4-3 6-4 Forsyth 3-3 5-3 Jordan 2-3 4-6 Plevna 1-3 1-3 Ekalaka 1-3 5-4 Wibaux 1-4 2-4 Northern Cheyenne 0-4 0-4

District 4C

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Overall Bridger 4-0 6-2 Custer-Hysham 3-1 5-3 Roberts 3-1 5-3 Absarokee 2-2 3-3 Reed Point-Rapelje 2-3 2-6 Fromberg 0-5 0-6 Plenty Coups 0-2 0-2

District 5C

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Roy-Winifred 3-0 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 4-1 Grass Range-Winnett 4-1 Melstone 4-2 Broadview-Lavina 1-4 Hobson-Moore 1-4 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 0-5

District 6C

Not yet available.

District 7C

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Fort Benton 3-0 Big Sandy 5-1 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4-1 Centerville 3-2 North Star 3-2 Highwood 3-3 Box Elder 0-5 Hays-Lodgepole 0-7

District 12C

Not yet available.

District 13C

Through Sept. 16



Conf. Drummond 4-0 Philipsburg 3-1 Seeley-Swan 2-2 Valley Christian 1-3 Lincoln 1-2 Victor 0-4

District 14C

Not yet available.

