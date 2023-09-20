Class AA volleyball coaches power poll for Oct. 4

Class AA Volleyball Coaches Power Poll

Oct. 4, 2023

Rankings are based upon five points for each first-place vote, four points for each second-place vote, three points for each third-place vote, two points for each fourth-place vote and one point for each fifth-place vote. Total points are at right. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. Billings West (17-0) — 45 (9). Last week: Defeated Billings Skyview 3-0; defeated Kalispell Glacier, Kalispell Flathead, Helena High and Helena Capital.

2. Bozeman Gallatin (14-2) — 33. Last week: Lost to Bozeman High 3-1; defeated Missoula Hellgate, Missoula Sentinel, Missoula Big Sky and Butte.

3. Bozeman High (14-2) — 32. Last week: Defeated Bozeman Gallatin 3-1 and Great Falls CMR 3-2; defeated Missoula Hellgate, Missoula Sentinel, Missoula Big Sky and Butte.

4. Billings Senior (13-4) — 17. Last week: Defeated Belgrade; defeated Kalispell Glacier, Kalispell Flathead and Helena Capital; lost to Helena High.

5. Helena High (10-7) — 8. Last week: Defeated Helena Capital; defeated Billings Skyview, Billings Senior and Belgrade; lost to Billings West.

Others receiving votes (in order): Kalispell Glacier.

