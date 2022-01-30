SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 29

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, Jan. 29.

High school boys basketball

Arlee 74, Deer Lodge 72

Bainville 72, Savage 43

Baker 51, Sidney 39

Belgrade 52, Bozeman Gallatin 42

Belt 66, Centerville 42

Big Timber 45, Whitehall 36

Billings Senior 66, Great Falls CMR 63

Broadview-Lavina 77, Plenty Coups 32

Butte Central 66, East Helena 25

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 69, Valier 22

Culbertson 28, Westby-Grenora 26

Darby 62, Lincoln 38

Dillon 76, Livingston 34

Dutton-Brady 57, Simms 48

Eureka 105, Plains 20

Fairfield 59, Shelby 56

Froid-Medicine Lake 61, Circle 29

Glendive 64, Miles City 51

Harlowton-Ryegate 51, Bridger 40

Heart Butte 101, Cascade 69

Jefferson 66, Choteau 32

Lewistown 90, Havre 51

Libby 61, Ronan 53

Melstone 80, Jordan 38

Missoula Hellgate 39, Kalispell Flathead 34

Missoula Loyola 49, Bigfork 46

North Star 67, Conrad 51

Park City 44, Absarokee 32

Plentywood 63, Richey-Lambert 44

Poplar 79, Lame Deer 63

Power 59, Geraldine-Highwood 51

Roberts 53, Fromberg 43 (OT)

Roundup 61, Red Lodge 30

Seeley-Swan 57, Valley Christian 52

Shepherd 48, Forsyth 28

Shields Valley 58, Gardiner 47

St. Regis 64, Hot Springs 60

Terry 60, Custer-Hysham 45

Thompson Falls 71, Anaconda 57

Townsend 50, Manhattan 30

Victor 42, Philipsburg 40

Wibaux 51, Alexander (N.D.) 37

Winnett-Grass Range 55, Great Falls Central 33

High school girls basketball

Anaconda 59, Thompson Falls 55

Augusta 59, Sunburst 20

Baker 56, Sidney 41

Belt 55, Centerville 28

Bigfork 60, Missoula Loyola 45

Big Timber 53, Whitehall 42

Billings West 52, Great Falls 24

Box Elder 69, Turner 21

Butte Central 54, East Helena 40

Conrad 50, North Star 48

Custer-Hysham 39, Terry 30

Deer Lodge 44, Arlee 27

Dillon 76, Livingston 32

Ekalaka 46, Plevna 43

Ennis 45, West Yellowstone 35

Eureka 57, Plains 21

Fairfield 46, Shelby 17

Fort Benton 62, Big Sandy 54

Frenchtown 56, Polson 35

Froid-Medicine Lake 32, Circle 21

Gardiner 55, Shields Valley 45

Geraldine-Highwood 41, Power 22

Great Falls Central 57, Winnett-Grass Range 26

Great Falls CMR 48, Billings Senior 39

Havre 63, Lewistown 49

Hot Springs 63, St. Regis 62 (OT)

Jefferson 66, Choteau 32

Lincoln 52, Darby 45

Miles City 58, Glendive 21

Missoula Hellgate 58, Kalispell Flathead 22

Park City 39, Absarokee 33

Philipsburg 54, Victor 29

Plenty Coups 66, Broadview-Lavina 59

Plentywood 72, Richey-Lambert 23

Red Lodge 58, Roundup 17

Roberts 65, Fromberg 16

Ronan 48, Libby 24

Roy-Winifred 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 27

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 51, Glasgow 22

Savage 56, Bainville 46

Seeley-Swan 54, Valley Christian 11

Shepherd 49, Forsyth 27

Simms 53, Dutton-Brady 17

Westby-Grenora 40, Culbertson 31

White Sulphur Springs 59, Sheridan 40

Wibaux 50, Alexander-Trinity Christian (N.D.) 30