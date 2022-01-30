SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 29

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Scores, stats, standings and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Arlee 74, Deer Lodge 72
Bainville 72, Savage 43
Baker 51, Sidney 39
Belgrade 52, Bozeman Gallatin 42
Belt 66, Centerville 42
Big Timber 45, Whitehall 36
Billings Senior 66, Great Falls CMR 63
Broadview-Lavina 77, Plenty Coups 32
Butte Central 66, East Helena 25
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 69, Valier 22
Culbertson 28, Westby-Grenora 26
Darby 62, Lincoln 38
Dillon 76, Livingston 34
Dutton-Brady 57, Simms 48
Eureka 105, Plains 20
Fairfield 59, Shelby 56
Froid-Medicine Lake 61, Circle 29
Glendive 64, Miles City 51
Harlowton-Ryegate 51, Bridger 40
Heart Butte 101, Cascade 69
Jefferson 66, Choteau 32
Lewistown 90, Havre 51
Libby 61, Ronan 53
Melstone 80, Jordan 38
Missoula Hellgate 39, Kalispell Flathead 34
Missoula Loyola 49, Bigfork 46
North Star 67, Conrad 51
Park City 44, Absarokee 32
Plentywood 63, Richey-Lambert 44
Poplar 79, Lame Deer 63
Power 59, Geraldine-Highwood 51
Roberts 53, Fromberg 43 (OT)
Roundup 61, Red Lodge 30
Seeley-Swan 57, Valley Christian 52
Shepherd 48, Forsyth 28
Shields Valley 58, Gardiner 47
St. Regis 64, Hot Springs 60
Terry 60, Custer-Hysham 45
Thompson Falls 71, Anaconda 57
Townsend 50, Manhattan 30
Victor 42, Philipsburg 40
Wibaux 51, Alexander (N.D.) 37
Winnett-Grass Range 55, Great Falls Central 33
High school girls basketball
Anaconda 59, Thompson Falls 55
Augusta 59, Sunburst 20
Baker 56, Sidney 41
Belt 55, Centerville 28
Bigfork 60, Missoula Loyola 45
Big Timber 53, Whitehall 42
Billings West 52, Great Falls 24
Box Elder 69, Turner 21
Butte Central 54, East Helena 40
Conrad 50, North Star 48
Custer-Hysham 39, Terry 30
Deer Lodge 44, Arlee 27
Dillon 76, Livingston 32
Ekalaka 46, Plevna 43
Ennis 45, West Yellowstone 35
Eureka 57, Plains 21
Fairfield 46, Shelby 17
Fort Benton 62, Big Sandy 54
Frenchtown 56, Polson 35
Froid-Medicine Lake 32, Circle 21
Gardiner 55, Shields Valley 45
Geraldine-Highwood 41, Power 22
Great Falls Central 57, Winnett-Grass Range 26
Great Falls CMR 48, Billings Senior 39
Havre 63, Lewistown 49
Hot Springs 63, St. Regis 62 (OT)
Jefferson 66, Choteau 32
Lincoln 52, Darby 45
Miles City 58, Glendive 21
Missoula Hellgate 58, Kalispell Flathead 22
Park City 39, Absarokee 33
Philipsburg 54, Victor 29
Plenty Coups 66, Broadview-Lavina 59
Plentywood 72, Richey-Lambert 23
Red Lodge 58, Roundup 17
Roberts 65, Fromberg 16
Ronan 48, Libby 24
Roy-Winifred 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 27
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 51, Glasgow 22
Savage 56, Bainville 46
Seeley-Swan 54, Valley Christian 11
Shepherd 49, Forsyth 27
Simms 53, Dutton-Brady 17
Westby-Grenora 40, Culbertson 31
White Sulphur Springs 59, Sheridan 40
Wibaux 50, Alexander-Trinity Christian (N.D.) 30