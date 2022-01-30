Havre girls, Lewistown boys roll at First Interstate Arena

BILLINGS - Two of the top teams in the state, the Havre girls and Lewistown boys, flexed their muscles at First Interstate Arena on Saturday night to add to their respective win streaks. Havre's girls topped Lewistown 63-49, while the Lewistown boys shot the lights out for a 90-51 win.

Girls

Havre 63, Lewistown 49

The Havre girls ran their record to 12-1 with a 63-49 win over Lewistown on Saturday inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

Havre built a 25-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Lewistown began to chip away for the final margin.

The Blue Ponies have some non-conference games on the schedule down the stretch, as they'll face Class B Fairfield and Western A foe Browning.

Boys

Lewistown 90, Havre 51

Lewistown sophomore Fischer Brown poured in 32 points to lead Lewistown to a 90-51 win over Havre and run the Golden Eagles' record to 13-0.

Lewistown raced out to a 47-30 lead at halftime and poured in 3-pointers from all over the floor. The Eagles' hot shooting continued in the second half, as Lewistown led 73-40 after three quarters.

With the Eastern A divisional tournament just over three weeks away, the Eagles were happy to perform well inside First Interstate Arena.

"We didn’t shoot well in the Metra last time, so we definitely shot better this time and it’ll make a huge difference before divisionals," Brown told MTN Sports after the game.

The 39-point win was a far cry from Lewistown's four-point win in Havre earlier this season. At full strength on Saturday, Lewistown looked every bit the part of a championship favorite.