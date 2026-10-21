With regular season winding down, Bozeman tops Class AA Volleyball Coaches Power Poll

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, Bozeman is the top-ranked team in the Class AA Volleyball Coaches Power Poll, which was released Wednesday.

The Hawks, who received all eight first-place votes, are 14-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming to Billings West on Sept. 10. Since then, Bozeman has won 10 consecutive matches, including eight sweeps.

Following the Hawks in the poll is crosstown rival Gallatin, the two-time Class AA state champion. The Raptors host Bozeman in a potentially high-stakes crosstown matchup in the regular-season finale on Oct. 29.

Great Falls CMR, Billings Senior and Billings West are ranked third, fourth and fifth in the poll, comprising the entire top five with teams from the Eastern AA. Western AA leader Missoula Hellgate received votes.

Class AA does not hold divisional tournaments. Instead, playoff matches will be held the week of Nov. 2 to determine teams for the state tournament, which is Nov. 12-14 at Bozeman. To view the latest Class AA standings, click here.

Class AA Volleyball Coaches Power Poll

Wednesday, Oct. 21

(Records through Oct. 17)

1. Bozeman (14-1) — 40 points (8 first-place votes)

2. Gallatin (13-2) — 31

3. Great Falls CMR (11-4) — 17

4. Billings Senior (8-8) — 16

5. Billings West (11-5) — 10

Also receiving votes: Missoula Hellgate (11-5).