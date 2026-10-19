High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 19

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Oct. 17

East



Conf. Overall Bozeman 9-1 14-1 Gallatin 8-2 13-2 Billings Senior 7-4 8-8 Great Falls CMR 6-4 11-4 Billings West 6-5 11-5 Belgrade 5-6 8-6 Great Falls 1-9 3-12 Billings Skyview 0-11 1-15

West



Conf. Overall Missoula Hellgate 10-1 11-5 Missoula Sentinel 8-2 10-5 Missoula Big Sky 8-3 10-6 Kalispell Glacier 6-4 7-7 Butte 5-6 7-9 Helena 4-7 7-9 Kalispell Flathead 2-9 2-14 Helena Capital 0-11 0-16

District 1B

Through Oct. 17



Conf. Choteau 11-1 Shelby 10-2 Fort Benton 8-4 Fairfield 6-6 Chinook 5-7 Cut Bank 5-7 Conrad 3-9 Rocky Boy 0-12

District 2B

Through Oct. 17



Conf. Glasgow 9-1 Fairview 10-2 Plentywood 5-6 Harlem 5-4 Poplar 3-7 Malta 2-8 Wolf Point 1-9

District 5B

Through Oct. 17



Conf. Jefferson 11-0 Townsend 7-3 Manhattan 6-3 Three Forks 5-5 Ennis 3-7 Whitehall 2-7 Lone Peak 0-8

District 6B



Conf. Overall Florence 9-0 11-0 Anaconda 4-1 6-5 Missoula Loyola 4-4 7-7 Deer Lodge 3-4 4-7 Arlee 1-6 2-12 Darby 0-8 0-13

District 7B



Conf. Overall Thompson Falls 5-1 10-3 Plains 3-2 7-2 Troy 3-2 8-3 St. Ignatius 2-3 3-6 Eureka 1-4 5-8

District 6C

Through Oct. 17



Conf. Overall Bridger 12-0 13-1 Custer-Hysham 9-2 9-4 Park City 9-3 9-4 Forsyth 7-5 9-6 Absarokee 4-8 4-8 Reed Point-Rapelje 4-8 4-9 Roberts 2-10 3-10 Plenty Coups 0-11 0-11

District 7C

Through Oct. 17



Conf. Overall D-G-S-G 12-0 14-0 Melstone 12-1 14-2 Roy-Winifred 9-3 12-3 Grass Range-Winnett 7-5 8-7 Harlowton 5-8 5-9 Broadview-Lavina 3-9 4-9 Hobson-Moore 2-10 2-10 White Sulphur Springs 0-10 0-10

District 12C

Through Oct. 14

