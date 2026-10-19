High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 19

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.
2026 high school volleyball standings
Class AA
Through Oct. 17
East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bozeman
|9-1
|14-1
|Gallatin
|8-2
|13-2
|Billings Senior
|7-4
|8-8
|Great Falls CMR
|6-4
|11-4
|Billings West
|6-5
|11-5
|Belgrade
|5-6
|8-6
|Great Falls
|1-9
|3-12
|Billings Skyview
|0-11
|1-15
West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Hellgate
|10-1
|11-5
|Missoula Sentinel
|8-2
|10-5
|Missoula Big Sky
|8-3
|10-6
|Kalispell Glacier
|6-4
|7-7
|Butte
|5-6
|7-9
|Helena
|4-7
|7-9
|Kalispell Flathead
|2-9
|2-14
|Helena Capital
|0-11
|0-16
District 1B
Through Oct. 17
|Conf.
|Choteau
|11-1
|Shelby
|10-2
|Fort Benton
|8-4
|Fairfield
|6-6
|Chinook
|5-7
|Cut Bank
|5-7
|Conrad
|3-9
|Rocky Boy
|0-12
District 2B
Through Oct. 17
|Conf.
|Glasgow
|9-1
|Fairview
|10-2
|Plentywood
|5-6
|Harlem
|5-4
|Poplar
|3-7
|Malta
|2-8
|Wolf Point
|1-9
District 5B
Through Oct. 17
|Conf.
|Jefferson
|11-0
|Townsend
|7-3
|Manhattan
|6-3
|Three Forks
|5-5
|Ennis
|3-7
|Whitehall
|2-7
|Lone Peak
|0-8
District 6B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Florence
|9-0
|11-0
|Anaconda
|4-1
|6-5
|Missoula Loyola
|4-4
|7-7
|Deer Lodge
|3-4
|4-7
|Arlee
|1-6
|2-12
|Darby
|0-8
|0-13
District 7B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Thompson Falls
|5-1
|10-3
|Plains
|3-2
|7-2
|Troy
|3-2
|8-3
|St. Ignatius
|2-3
|3-6
|Eureka
|1-4
|5-8
District 6C
Through Oct. 17
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|12-0
|13-1
|Custer-Hysham
|9-2
|9-4
|Park City
|9-3
|9-4
|Forsyth
|7-5
|9-6
|Absarokee
|4-8
|4-8
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|4-8
|4-9
|Roberts
|2-10
|3-10
|Plenty Coups
|0-11
|0-11
District 7C
Through Oct. 17
|Conf.
|Overall
|D-G-S-G
|12-0
|14-0
|Melstone
|12-1
|14-2
|Roy-Winifred
|9-3
|12-3
|Grass Range-Winnett
|7-5
|8-7
|Harlowton
|5-8
|5-9
|Broadview-Lavina
|3-9
|4-9
|Hobson-Moore
|2-10
|2-10
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-10
|0-10
District 12C
Through Oct. 14
|Conf.
|Manhattan Christian
|9-0
|Gardiner
|6-3
|Twin Bridges
|6-3
|Shields Valley
|4-5
|West Yellowstone
|2-7
|Sheridan
|0-9