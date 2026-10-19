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High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 19

High School Volleyball
MTN Sports
High School Volleyball
Posted

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Oct. 17

East

Conf.Overall
Bozeman9-114-1
Gallatin8-213-2
Billings Senior7-48-8
Great Falls CMR6-411-4
Billings West6-511-5
Belgrade5-68-6
Great Falls1-93-12
Billings Skyview0-111-15

West

Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate10-111-5
Missoula Sentinel8-210-5
Missoula Big Sky8-310-6
Kalispell Glacier6-47-7
Butte5-67-9
Helena4-77-9
Kalispell Flathead2-92-14
Helena Capital0-110-16

District 1B

Through Oct. 17

Conf.
Choteau11-1
Shelby10-2
Fort Benton8-4
Fairfield6-6
Chinook5-7
Cut Bank5-7
Conrad3-9
Rocky Boy0-12

District 2B

Through Oct. 17

Conf.
Glasgow9-1
Fairview10-2
Plentywood5-6
Harlem5-4
Poplar3-7
Malta2-8
Wolf Point1-9

District 5B

Through Oct. 17

Conf.
Jefferson11-0
Townsend7-3
Manhattan6-3
Three Forks5-5
Ennis3-7
Whitehall2-7
Lone Peak0-8

District 6B

Conf.Overall
Florence9-011-0
Anaconda4-16-5
Missoula Loyola4-47-7
Deer Lodge3-44-7
Arlee1-62-12
Darby0-80-13

District 7B

Conf.Overall
Thompson Falls5-110-3
Plains3-27-2
Troy3-28-3
St. Ignatius2-33-6
Eureka1-45-8

District 6C

Through Oct. 17

Conf.Overall
Bridger12-013-1
Custer-Hysham9-29-4
Park City9-39-4
Forsyth7-59-6
Absarokee4-84-8
Reed Point-Rapelje4-84-9
Roberts2-103-10
Plenty Coups0-110-11

District 7C

Through Oct. 17

Conf.Overall
D-G-S-G12-014-0
Melstone12-114-2
Roy-Winifred9-312-3
Grass Range-Winnett7-58-7
Harlowton5-85-9
Broadview-Lavina3-94-9
Hobson-Moore2-102-10
White Sulphur Springs0-100-10

District 12C

Through Oct. 14

Conf.
Manhattan Christian 9-0
Gardiner6-3
Twin Bridges6-3
Shields Valley4-5
West Yellowstone2-7
Sheridan0-9
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Results from around the state