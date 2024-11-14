State C volleyball: Day 1 roundup

BOZEMAN — The Class C volleyball tournament got under way Thursday at Worthington Arena. Results from the first day are below. For updated pairings, click here.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine def. Big Sandy 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

McKenzi Milburn had 22 kills, 21 digs and four blocks to help DGSG rally from a set down in a match of newcomers to the tournament atmosphere inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Big Sandy was playing in its first tournament in Bozeman since the all-class format was instituted in 2004, and its first since 1998. This is DGSG’s first appearance as four-school co-op; previously, only teams from Geraldine had made the state-tournament field in Bozeman.

Scotti Smith had 23 assists and Emma Smith 17 for the Bearcats. Briella Becker led the team with 38 digs, while Tycee McVicker added 20.

Keira Galbavy led Big Sandy with 20 kills and 10 blocks. Eva Yeadon led a trio of players with 20-plus digs: Yeadon had 22, Jai Baumann 20 and Camielle Nissen 20. Baumann also had 28 assists.

Belt def. Bridger 25-20, 25-18, 25-23

The Huskies used 22 blocks to get past the Scouts in a matchup of Class C perennial contenders.

Ashton Pasha and Kenzie Pogany had six blocks each, and Olivia Moran added five as the Huskies excelled on the defensive end with an additional 94 digs. Destinee Goodman had 40 of the team’s digs, and Dezirae Goodman contributed 21.

Pasha also led the way for Belt with eight kills.

Bridger was led by Abby Schwend’s 12 kills and 21 digs. Jessica Althoff had 17 digs.

Gardiner def. North Country 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16

Gardiner bounced back from its first-set loss with the help of a double-doubles from Ellie Reinertson and Maggie Darr.

Reinertson finished with 19 kills and 18 digs while Darr added 10 kills and 10 digs. Josie Reinertson had 25 assists and Darr served six of the Bruins’ 11 aces.

Bailee McColly led North Country, a co-op of Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, with 13 kills and six blocks. Charlee McColly finished with 10 kills, while Kennedy Simonson had 15 assists and 14 digs.

