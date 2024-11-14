State B volleyball: Day 1 roundup

BOZEMAN — The Class B volleyball tournament got under way Thursday at Worthington Arena. Results from the first day are below. For updated pairings, click here.

PHOTOS: ALL-CLASS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTS — DAY 1

Baker def. Shelby 25-13, 25-20, 25-19

Baker doubled up Shelby in total kills and the Southern B champ went on to sweep the Coyotes. Baker's win gave teams from the Southern B a 3-0 first-round record.

Maddison O’Connor 18 had of Baker’s 52 kills, with Kyal Hadley and Hope Gonsioroski added nine each. Shelby finished with 26 kills, led by 10 from Penelope Heaton.

O’Connor finished with a triple-double, adding 18 assists and 10 digs to her output. Gonsioroski had 23 assists, and Avery O’Connor led Baker with 18 digs.

Shelby received contributions of 14 digs and 24 assists from Addie Richman, who also had 10 digs.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Baker's Kyal Hadley (10) tips the ball during the Spartans' match against Shelby in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Huntley Project def. Florence 25-23, 26-24, 25-15

Florence put up a tough block, but the Red Devils found a way to get around, over or through the Broncs for a hard-earned sweep.

Sannah Windy Boy put down 15 kills and Maddison Akins 14 as the Red Devils fought to overcome 10 blocks from the Broncs.

Project, meanwhile, showed its own defensive mettle with double-digit digs from Akins (17), Kelly Ban (12) and Kyann Dean (11). Gracie Norman had 36 assists, and the Red Devils had nine aces.

Florence received nine kills from Ava Philbrick and eight from Emory Raltston, who also had 12 digs. Ella Goeltz led in digs with 16 and Maggie Schneiter led with 22 assists.

Jefferson def. Fairfield 25-11, 26-28, 25-22, 19-25, 15-8

Ryian Eveland’s kill off the attempted block of a couple Fairfield defenders finally finished off the back-and-forth match that lasted nearly two hours and sent Jefferson into the quarterfinals.

Jefferson was out-hit — the Panthers had 46 kills to Fairfield’s 58 — but the Southern B runner-up eventually won out over the Northern B champion.

Cameron Toney led Jefferson with 22 kills. Eveland (12 kills) and Brooklyn Miller (11) were also in double figures, and Erica Shields spread out the Panthers’ attack with 33 assists. Shields also had 25 digs.

Maddy Averill had 34 digs and Toney added 16.

Kenzie Allen had 22 kills and Rylie Shenk 13 for the Eagles. Aubrey Schubarth had a big match with 44 assists and 30 digs, while Aundra Passmore led Fairfield with 37 digs.

