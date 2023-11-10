State AA volleyball: Eastern division sweeps first-round matches

BOZEMAN — The Eastern AA swept the first-round matches Thursday at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, with Bozeman High, Bozeman Gallatin, Billings West and Billings Skyview earning wins to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Billings West def. Helena Capital 25-16, 25-11, 25-5

Undefeated Billings West rolled to a 25-16, 25-11, 25-5 win over Helena Capital in the first round Thursday.

The Golden Bears, the East's No. 1 seed, made quick work of the Bruins behind Sydney Pierce, who had eight kills and five blocks in the sweep. Sidney Streiff added eight kills and eight digs for West.

Tey'ana Lintner had four kills and a block to lead Capital.

West will play in a quarterfinal match at 8 p.m. Thursday, while Capital will next play in a loser-out match at noon Friday.

Bozeman Gallatin def. Missoula Sentinel 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

Karsen Breeding had 14 kills and Emma Hardman had 10 to help Bozeman Gallatin to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 in the first round.

Breeding added three blocks and a service ace, while Cadence Lundgren recorded four blocks for the Raptors. Addie Swanson contributed 32 assists and 12 digs.

Ava Kellenberg had eight kills to lead Sentinel.

Gallatin will meet crosstown rival Bozeman High in a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Sentinel will next play Kalispell Glacier in a loser-out match at 10 a.m. Friday.

Bozeman High def. Kalispell Glacier 25-16, 28-26, 25-20

Bozeman High started the Class AA state tournament with a 25-16, 28-26, 25-20 upset sweep of Kalispell Glacier in the first round. The Hawks entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed from the East, while Glacier was the top seed out of the West after winning last week's Western AA divisional tournament.

Bria Isley had a big match for Bozeman, filling the stat shit with 14 kills, two blocks, two aces and 14 digs. Nula Anderson added eight kills, two aces and two blocks for the Hawks, who will face Bozeman Gallatin in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Sarah Downs and Ella Farrell each had 10 kills to lead Glacier, which will look to bounce back in the loser-out bracket against Missoula Sentinel at 10 a.m. Friday.