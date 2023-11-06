2023 State AA volleyball scores and pairings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class AA state volleyball tournament Nov. 9-11 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Montana State, Bozeman Thursday Match 1: Kalispell Glacier vs. Bozeman, first round, 10 a.m. Match 2: Missoula Sentinel vs. Bozeman Gallatin, first round, noon Match 3: Billings West vs. Helena Capital, first round, 2 p.m. Match 4: Billings Skyview vs. Helena, first round, 4 p.m. Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, quarterfinal, 6 p.m. Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, quarterfinal, 8 p.m. Friday Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser-out, 10 a.m. Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser-out, noon Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, loser-out, 2 p.m. Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser-out, 4 p.m. Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 6 p.m. Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, fourth-place match, 8 p.m. Saturday Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, third-place match, 10 a.m. Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, noon Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 2 p.m.

