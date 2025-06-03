Rosters: 2025 Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic

BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable on Tuesday announced the team designations for its 2025 Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic.

The fourth annual intra-state match will be held Friday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at Lockwood High School in Billings. The 18 participants were originally announced on April 10.

Following are the team breakdowns for the upcoming event:

Blue Team

Roster: Addie Falls Down, Billings Senior (MSU-Northern); Avaree Thompson, Billings Senior (Dickinson State); Taylor Speake, Gallatin (Central Washington); Sofia Kimmel, Bozeman (Carroll College); Juliana McFarland, Belgrade (Dordt, IA); Jaycee Cleveland, Butte (Dickinson State); Claire Hoadley, Missoula Big Sky (Rocky Mountain College); Ellie Reinertson, Gardiner (Montana Tech); Cadence Lundgren, Gallatin (Kansas State).

Coach: Aubrey Beaumont, Rocky Mountain College

Red Team

Roster: Ella Goeltz, Florence-Carlton (Providence); Taiya Guptill, Hardin (Miles Community College); Birdie Heuiser, Helena (Carroll College); Kennedie Noseep, Billings Skyview (Central Wyoming); Morgan Jones, Bozeman (Southern Illinois); Gianna Ruprecht, Columbus (Rocky Mountain College); Hope Gonsioroski, Baker (Lubbock Christian, TX); Lauren Fox, Bozeman (Carroll College); Nora Dominick, Shields Valley (Montana Western).

Coach: Maureen Boyle, Carroll College

