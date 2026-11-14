Rewind: Championship Saturday at the all-class state volleyball tournaments

BOZEMAN — Championship Saturday has arrived at the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.

Gallatin, Bigfork, Jefferson and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine secured their places in the title matches with wins in Friday night's undefeated semifinals. The third-place matches started at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Related: 2026 all-class state volleyball scores and pairings

MTN Sports' Alec Bofinger and Slim Kimmel are on-site to provide updates. In case you missed it, here is our tracker from Friday.

We'll have updates every 15 minutes or so, with the most-recent posts at the top, so refresh often.

5:54 p.m. | Great Falls CMR, Jefferson recaps and highlights posted

Great Falls CMR won what seemed like the most improbable state championship of this volleyball weekend, while Jefferson won the first one in program history. We have recaps and highlights for both now posted:



Thanks for following along. Until next time ...

5:29 p.m. | Polson celebrates first volleyball title in program history

We're working on the highlights and stories for CMR and Jefferson, but here's the recap on Polson's title, plus the highlights below.

State A volleyball: Polson rallies to win 1st championship in program history

4:54 p.m. | Great Falls CMR and Jefferson claim final titles

What a comeback for CMR, which won a five-set thriller to dethrone Gallatin in Class AA. On the opposite end of the Fieldhouse, Jefferson took down Huntley Project to win the first title in program history.

We'll have more in a bit.

4:35 p.m | AA and B updates

CMR and Gallatin are in a decisive fifth set, and the Raptors have an early 5-3 advantage.

In Class B, Jefferson leads the match 2-1 over Huntley Project and has a 15-10 lead in the fourth set.

4:20 p.m. | Photo

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Polson celebrates after defeating Bigfork for the Class A state volleyball championship at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

4:12 p.m. | Polson claims State A title

For the first time in school history, Polson is the Class A state volleyball champion. The Pirates do it the hard way but come back to beat Bigfork in the second championship to claim the title.

Gallatin, meanwhile, won the third set over CMR to force a fourth in Class AA.

3:53 p.m. | Jefferson ties it up with Project

Jefferson takes Set 2 over Huntley Project 25-19, so the Panthers and Red Devils are headed to the third tied at one set apiece.

Polson leads Bigfork 15-11 as the Pirates are trying to close out the State A championship. I'm going to head courtside, so our next update may be delayed.

3:47 p.m. | CMR takes 2-0 lead on Gallatin

(Insert eye emoji) Great Falls CMR just rallied for a 25-18 Set 2 win over Gallatin to take a 2-0 lead in the second Class AA state championship. The Rustlers lost to Missoula Hellgate in the first round on Thursday and have been on an absolute tear since. This is their seventh match of the tournament and third today.

3:40 p.m. | Polson one set away

Polson, which has never won a state volleyball championship in school history, is now one set away from the title. The Pirates just took a 2-1 lead on Bigfork on the Class A court.

Gallatin and Jefferson, both trailing 1-0 in their matches, have leads in the second sets.

3:26 p.m. | Challengers looking good early

Great Falls CMR and Huntley Project, who both forced these second championships, have taken the first sets over Gallatin and Jefferson, respectively.

Polson and Bigfork are locked in a tight third set in Class A.

3:12 p.m. | Championship update

Polson and Bigfork split their first two sets in the Class A championship, Gallatin leads CMR 17-15 in Class AA, and Jefferson leads Huntley Project 10-9 in Class B. The AA and B matches are in the first sets.

3 p.m. | Class C highlights

We have our first set of highlights cut and posted from D-G-S-G's championship win over Circle. Watch them below and read a brief recap here. We'll get out there for an update on the other classifications in a few minutes.

State C volleyball: D-G-S-G continues torrid streak with title win over Circle

2:31 p.m. | Huntley Project forces second championship

Huntley Project follows suit and forced a second championship on the Class B court. The Red Devils won the fifth set over Jefferson 25-17, 15-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-13.

So, we'll have three winner-take-all finals. Polson and Bigfork will be up first in Class A, and then the Class AA and Class B title matches will start around 3 p.m.

2:27 p.m. | AA headed to a second championship

Great Falls CMR, after trailing I think 10-5 in the fifth, rallies for a 15-11 win over Gallatin to force a winner-take-all championship match. That one will start somewhere around 3 p.m.

2:07 p.m. | AA and B going 5; A going to a second championship

Polson forced a second Class A state championship with a four-set win over Bigfork. The winner-take-all match will get started around 2:25 p.m.

After dropping the first two sets, Gallatin just forced a fifth set with Great Falls CMR with a 25-23 win in the fourth.

And Huntley Project just forced a fifth set with Jefferson. The Red Devils won the fourth 25-20.

1:54 p.m. | Photo

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports D-G-S-G celebrates after winning the Class C state volleyball championship at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

1:50 p.m. | D-G-S-G wins State C title

The Bearcats are the first champion of the 2026 all-class state volleyball tournaments. D-G-S-G got a four-set win over Circle to cap an undefeated season to follow up their 2025-26 undefeated season in girls basketball.

CMR leads Gallatin 2-1 and Jefferson leads Huntley Project 2-1.

1:23 p.m. | D-G-S-G zeroing in

The Smith twins — Emma and Ella — made a couple big plays down the stretch of D-G-S-G's third-set win over Circle. The Bearcats now lead the State C championship match 2-1 and are the only team in position to win a title in the coming moments. D-G-S-G leads Circle 6-5 in the fourth.

Bigfork just forced a fourth set with Polson on the adjacent Class A court.

1:14 p.m. | CMR goes up 2-0 on Gallatin

Great Falls CMR takes a 2-0 lead on Gallatin with a 26-24 win in Set 2. CMR's Brooklyn Young came up with a critical dig when the Rustlers were trailing 23-22 that helped them tie the match and then rally for the win.

Jefferson just won the second set on the Class B court, so the Panthers and Huntley Project are tied at one set apiece.

D-G-S-G leads Circle 22-19 in the third. That match is currently tied at 1-1.

1:01 p.m. | Polson in control

Class A seems destined for an if-necessary championship match. Polson just went up 2-0 on Bigfork with a 25-19 Set 2 win, finishing the set off again with an Embree Bird ace.

Jefferson is absolutely dominating the second set with Huntley Project. The Panthers, trailed 1-0 in the match, lead 17-5.

12:48 p.m. | Project goes up 1-0

Huntley Project takes the first set over Jefferson 25-17. Think it was Harper Simonson who put down set point for the Red Devils.

Circle has tied it up with D-G-S-G- after a 25-22 Set 2 win.

12:38 p.m. | AA and A challengers take early leads

An Embree Bird ace seals the first set of the Class A state title match for Polson. The Pirates take a 1-0 lead on Bigfork.

CMR currently has a 19-11 lead on Gallatin in the first set of the Class AA championship.

Will get a Class B update next.

12:22 p.m. | D-G-S-G takes first set; A and AA matches under way

Strong first set for D-G-S-G on the Class C court, as the Bearcats get a 25-16 win over Circle to go up 1-0. Looked like it was BriElla Becker with set point for D-G-S-G.

The Class A (Frenchtown-Polson) and Class AA (Gallatin-CMR) matches are just getting going, and they're beginning the starting lineups for the Class B (Jefferson-Project) match.

12:10 p.m. | Class C title match under way

D-G-S-G and Circle have started their championship match, and the Bearcats are out to a 10-8 lead in the first set.

MTN Sports D-G-S-G and Circle play in the Class C state championship (far court) at the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturay, Nov. 14, 2026.

11:43 a.m. | Championship matches set

Great Falls CMR takes down Bozeman. The Rustlers, who entered as the No. 3 seed from the Eastern AA, lost in Thursday's first round and have since won four consecutive loser-out matches, including three on Friday. CMR will face Gallatin in a rematch of last year's State AA title match.

Huntley Project, meanwhile, just beat Shepherd, the reigning Class B state champion. The Red Devils will face Jefferson for the State B title.

And in Class A, Polson put the finishing touches on a four-set win over Frenchtown. The Pirates are set to face Bigfork in the State A championship match.

Championship matches:



Gallatin vs. Great Falls CMR

Bigfork vs. Polson

Jefferson vs. Huntley Project

D-G-S-G vs. Circle

Third-place finishers:



Bozeman High

Frenchtown

Shepherd

Manhattan Christian

11:26 a.m. | Class A and B streaks

After Friday's action, we knew teams from the Western A would finish 1-2-3 in Class A. Today's champion will end a streak of six consecutive championships won by the Eastern A. Corvallis in 2019 was the last team from the West to win the State A title.

More incredibly, the Southern B will win its 21st consecutive State B title today. Missoula Loyola in 2005 was the last team from outside the South to win a State B title. Since then, Huntley Project has won 14 championships, Red Lodge won titles in 2015 and 2016, and Townsend (2008), Forsyth (2014), Joliet (2020) and Shepherd (2025) have each won one.

Jefferson will play either Huntley Project or Shepherd for this year's title. The Yellowstone County rivals are currently in the fourth set, with the Red Devils up 2-1 and leading in the set.

11:18 a.m. | CMR has Bozeman on the ropes

After Circle swept, Great Falls CMR, Polson and Huntley Project have taken 2-1 leads in their third-place matches.

11:07 a.m. | Circle sweeps Manhattan Christian

It'll be Circle vs. D-G-S-G for the Class C state title. The Wildcats swept Manhattan Christian in the third-place match to set up a championship encore.

Circle beat D-G-S-G for the title last year, but the Bearcats got revenge in March by winning the state basketball championship. D-G-S-G also beat Circle in the second round of this tournament on Thursday.

10:53 a.m. | Three matches tied

Bozeman, Frenchtown and Huntley Project knot their matches up at 1-1. Circle is up 2-0 on Manhattan Christian, working toward setting up a championship rematch with D-G-S-G.

10:40 a.m. | Update on the third-place matches

It's already been an explosive start to the day. Great Falls CMR, Polson, Shepherd and Circle won the opening sets of the third-place matches.

The Rustlers, playing Bozeman, currently lead the second set 16-13. Circle, the two-time reigning champion in Class C, is up 18-17 on Manhattan Christian in Set 2.