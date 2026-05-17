BILLINGS — Tenley Leffler's introduction to soccer goalkeeper was comparable to bribery way back in second grade.

"I was playing soccer up in Helena and one of my older friends came up to me and was like, 'Hey, if you play goalie you get the trophy.' So, I was like, I will go in goal, I will sacrifice my body on the line,” she recalled. “And it was the championship game and we won, and I didn't get the trophy. And I was like, maybe I'll get it one time. And I think literally the next tournament we won, I got the trophy and was like, I'm sticking with this from now on.”

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Midland Roundtable AOY: Tenley Leffler's keeper roots trace to 2nd grade bribe

Ever since, the Billings Skyview keeper has pretty much lived in goal. Her bio says the four-year starter played every minute of every match. Complementing a variety of Falcon awards, Leffler also laid her body on the line earning multiple first-team all-state honors.

"People are like, 'oh that's easy. You just throw yourself on the ground.' I'm like, no, it hurts," Leffler admitted.

That pain now elevates to the college level after signing with MSUB.

Between now and then, if she could travel anywhere in the world, where to and who would she take?

“I’m more of a beach girl, than more mountainy. So, I’d definitely go on the beach somewhere, definitely bring all my friends. Just only friends, no parents,” with a laugh.

Leffler's personality shines off the field, but between the posts she has no trouble taking charge.

"I'm fine with screaming at people. Like, if I have to tell you what do to, I'm fine with that. So, I think that just came natural to me," she said with another laugh.

Leffler also scored three varsity basketball letters and was there when Skyview won the state title two years ago. But just like in goal, she switches mentality when she's in uniform.

"When I'm on the basketball court I never smile. People are like, 'you look so miserable out there.' I'm like, I'm staying locked in," Leffler said.

She's been locked in since chasing that trophy way back in second grade.

The Midland Roundtable athlete of the year awards banquet is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.