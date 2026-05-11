BILLINGS — No matter the sport, Eva Blatchford isn't afraid of a little heat. Now she'll feel plenty of it – and some humidity – playing volleyball at the University of Mobile in Alabama.

"It's really hot there, I know," Blatchford said with a laugh. "But it's what I want and it felt so good to be part of a team that brought me in as their one, and I was like, 'this is perfect.' The coaches have been there and it's a really good school for volleyball."

That's the truth. Mobile is coming off a 30-5 season and a trip to the NAIA National Tournament. If you're wondering about Eva's new mascot...

"The Red Rams," she quickly noted.

WATCH Eva's story:

Midland Roundtable AOY: Eva Blatchford ready to beat Alabama heat

The Red Rams are getting a solid Senior Bronc who leaves as a decorated multi-sport athlete. She was part of a state championship volleyball team, earned multiple all-state honors, and was selected for the upcoming Midland Roundtable All-Star Classic. She is also a first-team all-state basketball player and earned four years of academic all-state recognition across both sports.

Volleyball is her first passion, but basketball serves a different purpose.

"I love the intensity it has and how it's more of a contact sport," said Blatchford.

And she loves watching sports.

"I've been with the Golden State Warriors forever, but my player is Victor Wembanyama. He's super good. It's fun to watch him," she said.

He's tall and so is Eva, who says she didn't mind it growing up and gets it from her 6-4 dad. But that size will fit right in with her new college volleyball comaraderie, which should help with any homesick moments.

"I will miss home. I have a little six-year-old brother and I will miss him and my family. And I do have two brothers who are up in Nashville," she explained, adding that Nashville — a city where heat and humidity can also take a toll — is only a six-hour drive from Mobile.

But Blatchford doesn't seem to be sweating it.

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year awards banquet is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.