Live updates: Day 2 at the all-class state volleyball tournaments

BOZEMAN — The all-class state volleyball tournaments continue Friday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.

Loser-out matches kicked things off at 10 a.m., and one-loss teams will continue playing throughout the afternoon. The undefeated semifinals — Bozeman vs. Galaltin in Class AA, Frenchtown vs. Bigfork in Class A, Huntley Project vs. Jefferson in Class B, and Manhattan Christian vs. D-G-S-G- in Class C — are scheduled for 6 p.m.

The fourth-place matches, slated to begin at 8 p.m., will conclude Friday's action.

Related: 2026 all-class state volleyball scores and pairings

MTN Sports' Alec Bofinger and Slim Kimmel are on-site to provide updates Friday afternoon and evening. In case you missed it, here is our tracker from Thursday.

We'll have updates every 15 minutes or so, with the most-recent posts at the top, so refresh often.

3:58 p.m. | Laurel survives

The Locomotives outlasted Columbia Falls in a five-set thriller 17-25, 25-18, 26-24, 20-25, 15-13 to advance to tonight's fourth-place match in Class A.

Up next are the 4 p.m. loser-out matches: Hellgate vs. Sentinel, Polson vs. Billings Central, Florence vs. Fairfield and Belt vs. C-J-I.

3:42 p.m. | Laurel, C-Falls going 5

Columbia Falls held off elimination with a Set 4 win over Laurel, so the Wildkats and Locomotives are going to a decisive fifth set. That's the only one of the 2 p.m. matches still in progress, as teams in the 4 p.m. matches are starting to warm up on the other courts.

Following those 4 p.m. matches will be the four undefeated semifinals at 6. Here's a brief look ahead to those matches and a mini-feature on Gallatin's Kennedy Varda.

3:25 p.m. | CMR sweeps Belgrade

Great Falls CMR swept Belgrade, so the Rustlers will play in tonight's 8 p.m. match.

Shepherd, leading Shelby 2-1, has taken control of the fourth set and currently leads 19-8.

Laurel, after winning the third set to take a 2-1 lead on Columbia Falls, leads the fourth 10-8.

3:09 p.m. | Circle advances; Shelby/Shepherd going 4

Two-time defending champion Circle just finished off a sweep of Melstone to extend its season. On the Class B court, Shelby held off elimination and forced a fourth set with Shepherd with a 26-24 win in the third.

Meanwhile, in Class A, Laurel and Columbia Falls are tied at one set apiece. Laurel is leading the third 21-20.

2:44 p.m. | Circle goes up 2-0

It's good to see Emma Murphy back on the court for the Circle Wildcats. Murphy, now a 5-foot-2 senior, first caught our attention at the 2024 state tournament due to her explosive jumping ability, but she missed last season while recovering from a knee injury.

She's back in the rotation for Circle, which just went up 2-0 on Melstone. Kate Nasner hammered home set point.

2:25 p.m. | Update on the 2 p.m. matches

Great Falls CMR (over Belgrade), Columbia Falls (over Laurel), Shepherd (over Shelby) and Circle (Melstone) each won the first sets of their loser-out matches that started at 2 p.m.

Shepherd and Circle are the reigning state champions in Class B and C, respectively.

2:02 p.m. | Setting Friday's scene

We're through the first two loser-out matches of Friday's action. Here's who staved off elimination:

Class AA

Great Falls CMR def. Kalispell Glacier 25-20, 25-14, 25-20

Missoula Sentinel def. Missoula Big Sky 25-11, 25-18, 25-19

Class A

Laurel def. Miles City 25-22, 25-15, 25-19

Billings Central def. Havre 25-14, 25-21, 25-19

Class B

Shepherd def. Choteau 25-14, 25-22, 25-12

Fairfield def. Plains 25-21,19-25, 25-11, 26-24

Class C

Melstone def. Jordan 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 15-10

C-J-I def. Valley Christian 25-11, 25-13, 25-16

To put a bow on Thursday's action, we wanted to highlight some of the big performances that helped teams advance to the undefeated semifinal.

BriElla Becker combined for 36 kills in D-G-S-G's two wins on Thursday, including putting down 21 in the Bearcats' sweep of Circle. Becker is also a standout basketball player at D-G-S-G and has committed to play in college at California Baptist, an NCAA Division I program located in Riverside, Calif.

Frenchtown's Rachel Walls also recorded 21 kills in the Broncs' five-set win over Polson in Thursday's second round. She also recorded 26 digs in the match, and teammate Ryan Lucier had 24. Both girls are headed to the University of Montana for college — Walls to play volleyball and Lucier to play softball.

And two big hitters will meet in the Class AA undefeated semifinal tonight. Bozeman's Cady Schneider had 34 kills in two matches Thursday, including 14 in the first round against Kalispell Glacier and 20 versus Missoula Hellgate in the second round.

Gallatin's Kennedy Varda had a 20-kill match against Missoula Big Sky and then had eight kills in the Raptors' win over Belgrade.