Live updates: Championship Saturday at the all-class state volleyball tournaments

BOZEMAN — Championship Saturday has arrived at the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.

Gallatin, Bigfork, Jefferson and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine secured their places in the title matches with wins in Friday night's undefeated semifinals. The third-place matches started at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Related: 2026 all-class state volleyball scores and pairings

MTN Sports' Alec Bofinger and Slim Kimmel are on-site to provide updates. In case you missed it, here is our tracker from Friday.

We'll have updates every 15 minutes or so, with the most-recent posts at the top, so refresh often.

11:43 a.m. | Championship matches set

Great Falls CMR takes down Bozeman. The Rustlers, who entered as the No. 3 seed from the Eastern AA, lost in Thursday's first round and have since won four consecutive loser-out matches, including three on Friday. CMR will face Gallatin in a rematch of last year's State AA title match.

Huntley Project, meanwhile, just beat Shepherd, the reigning Class B state champion. The Red Devils will face Jefferson for the State B title.

And in Class A, Polson put the finishing touches on a four-set win over Frenchtown. The Pirates are set to face Bigfork in the State A championship match.

Championship matches:



Gallatin vs. Great Falls CMR

Bigfork vs. Polson

Jefferson vs. Huntley Project

D-G-S-G vs. Circle

Third-place finishers:



Bozeman High

Frenchtown

Shepherd

Manhattan Christian

11:26 a.m. | Class A and B streaks

After Friday's action, we knew teams from the Western A would finish 1-2-3 in Class A. Today's champion will end a streak of six consecutive championships won by the Eastern A. Corvallis in 2019 was the last team from the West to win the State A title.

More incredibly, the Southern B will win its 21st consecutive State B title today. Missoula Loyola in 2005 was the last team from outside the South to win a State B title. Since then, Huntley Project has won 14 championships, Red Lodge won titles in 2015 and 2016, and Townsend (2008), Forsyth (2014), Joliet (2020) and Shepherd (2025) have each won one.

Jefferson will play either Huntley Project or Shepherd for this year's title. The Yellowstone County rivals are currently in the fourth set, with the Red Devils up 2-1 and leading in the set.

11:18 a.m. | CMR has Bozeman on the ropes

After Circle swept, Great Falls CMR, Polson and Huntley Project have taken 2-1 leads in their third-place matches.

11:07 a.m. | Circle sweeps Manhattan Christian

It'll be Circle vs. D-G-S-G for the Class C state title. The Wildcats swept Manhattan Christian in the third-place match to set up a championship encore.

Circle beat D-G-S-G for the title last year, but the Bearcats got revenge in March by winning the state basketball championship. D-G-S-G also beat Circle in the second round of this tournament on Thursday.

10:53 a.m. | Three matches tied

Bozeman, Frenchtown and Huntley Project knot their matches up at 1-1. Circle is up 2-0 on Manhattan Christian, working toward setting up a championship rematch with D-G-S-G.

10:40 a.m. | Update on the third-place matches

It's already been an explosive start to the day. Great Falls CMR, Polson, Shepherd and Circle won the opening sets of the third-place matches.

The Rustlers, playing Bozeman, currently lead the second set 16-13. Circle, the two-time reigning champion in Class C, is up 18-17 on Manhattan Christian in Set 2.