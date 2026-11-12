Live updates: All-class state volleyball tournaments under way

BOZEMAN — The 2026 all-class state volleyball tournaments are under way at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.

Action started with first-round matches Thursday at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4. Second-round matches are scheduled for 6 and 8.

Related: 2026 all-class state volleyball scores and pairings

MTN Sports' Alec Bofinger and Slim Kimmel are late to the party, but we've arrived and are settled in for the rest of the tournaments. We'll have updates throughout the rest of Thursday's happenings, as well as the action on Friday and Saturday. The undefeated semifinal matches are slated for 6 p.m. Friday, and the championships are scheduled to start at noon Saturday.

We'll have updates every 15 minutes or so, with the most-recent posts at the top, so refresh often.

7:27 p.m. | Polson goes up 2-1, Manhattan Christian trying to force a fifth

I admittedly haven't gotten to watch a ton, but I've been impressed by Polson from what I've seen. Pirates just won the third set over Frenchtown to take a 2-1 lead on the Class A court.

Manhattan Christian trying to force a fifth set with Belt in Class C. The Eagles have a few girls with big swings — I think it was Ashlyn Burley who just put down a point — and they're up 16-11 in the fourth right now.

Bozeman leads Hellgate 13-10 in the fourth as the Hawks are trying to close that one out.

7:15 p.m. | Heading to the fourth

We're going four on the Class AA court. Missoula Hellgate holds off Bozeman for a 25-23 Set 3 win. Hawks lead 2-1.

Belt also leads Manhattan Christian 2-1 after getting a 25-23 win in the third set.

Down at the Class B court, it looks like Huntley Project swept Florence.

Frenchtown and Polson are tied 1-1 and locked in a close third set.

7:02 p.m. | Hellgate hanging tough

Hellgate giving Bozeman all it can handle in the third set. The Knights lead 14-12 at the moment.

Frenchtown won the second set in Class A, so the Broncs are tied with Polson at one set apiece. Belt has a 16-13 advantage on Manhattan Christian in the third. That one is tied 1-1, as well.

6:49 p.m. | Project goes up 2-0 on Florence

Huntley Project goes up 2-0 on Florence with a 25-15 win in the second set. We've watched Project for a lot of years at this tournament, and one of the things that consistently stands out is how rarely the Red Devils are caught out of position. Their defense is a big reason for their success.

Saw Dickinson State (N.D.) head volleyball coach Stormy (Siemion) Owsley in the stands. Owsley was an excellent player at Huntley Project from 2009-12, helping the Red Devils win four consecutive Class B state titles. Her Dickinson State squad lost its first-round match at the Frontier Conference volleyball tournament in Helena today.

Meanwhile, Manhattan Christian knotted up its match with Belt at one set apiece, while Bozeman has taken a 2-0 lead on Missoula Hellgate. Think I'll take in the Hawks' third set with the Knights.

6:35 p.m. | Polson takes first set over Frenchtown

Bozeman (25-23 over Hellgate) and Huntley Project (25-18 over Florence) won their first sets. Polson also has a 1-0 lead on Frenchtown. Noticed a Pirate points from McKenna Corley (big kill), Opal Nash (great block) and Eliza Todd (set point).

I'm going to shift over to the Class B court now to check in on Project and Florence.

6:23 p.m. | 6 p.m. matches under way

Class A is lagging behind schedule, but every 6 p.m. match is in progress now.

Belt is the first to win a set, as the Huskies took a 25-17 victory over Manhattan Christian in the first set on the Class C court. Huntley Project and Florence are going back and forth in Class B, and Bozeman is trying to close out the first set against Missoula Hellgate.

5:50 p.m. | C-Falls downs Central

Columbia Falls, the fourth seed from the West, just swept Billings Central, the two-time reigning State A champion. With the Wildkats' win, the Western AA went 4-0 in the first round. That was the final match to final in the 4 p.m. window, as Gallatin and Shelby also earned first-round wins.

So all eight second-round matches are set:

6 p.m. matches



Bozeman vs. Missoula Hellgate (Class AA)

Frenchtown vs. Polson (Class A)

Huntley Project vs. Plains (Class B)

Belt vs. Manhattan Christian (Class C)

8 p.m. matches



Belgrade vs. Gallatin (Class AA)

Bigfork vs. Columbia Falls (Class A)

Jefferson vs. Shelby (Class B)

D-G-S-G vs. Circle (Class C)

5:36 p.m. | Gallatin rolling

Kennedy Varda and the Raptors have seemingly settled in. After dropping the second set, Gallatin has been in control since and currently leads the fourth set 21-9.

Varda is one of the top high school players in the Northwest and made her commitment to Kentucky official on Wednesday. The Wildcats are currently the sixth-ranked college volleyball team in the country.

5:23 p.m. | C-Falls extends lead over Central

Columbia Falls firmly has the defending champs on the ropes. The Wildkats now up 2-0 over Billings Central after a 25-21 win in the second set.

Gallatin has taken a 2-1 lead over Big Sky, and it looks like Shelby has a 2-1 lead on Plains.

Meanwhile, it'll be an intriguing pair of second-round matches in Class C. Belt and Manhattan Christian meet at 6 p.m., followed by Circle and D-G-S-G at 8. It's the third consecutive year the Wildcats and Bearcats have met in the second round. They also played each other in last season's Class C state basketball championship, which D-G-S-G in overtime.

5:11 p.m. | Billings Central down early to C-Falls

Circle closed out the sweep of Valley Christian, but we're now keep a close eye on the Class A court. Two-time reigning state champion Billings Central in a hole against Columbia Falls. The Wildkats won the first set and currently lead the second 15-13.

The Western A is already 3-0 on the day, with Frenchtown, Polson and Bigfork earning earlier wins.

Gallatin and Big Sky tied at 1-1 on the Class AA court, but the Raptors are pulling away in the third set. Shelby and Plains also tied at 1-1 in Class B.

4:57 p.m. | Circle right at home

Circle is becoming more and more familiar with Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The Wildcats are the two-time defending champion on the Class C courts, and they're again the top seed from the East. They're off to a strong start today, building a two-set lead over Valley Christian.

4:37 p.m. | Setting the scene

We have a lot of storylines we'll be following throughout the week — Circle, Billings Central and Gallatin each chasing their third consecutive state titles among them — but we're going to start in Class AA. Belgrade is making its first-ever appearance at the State AA tournament at the Brick. The Panthers were a mainstay at state when they were in Class A but moved up to Class AA in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Class AA implemented a playoff format for all 15 teams.

Otherwise, this is the Panthers' first State AA experience, and they are making the most of it. As the East's fourth seed, they defeated West No. 1 Missoula Sentinel in the first round in four sets to advance to tonight's second round, where they'll get a shot at either Missoula Big Sky or Gallatin.

Also of note in Class AA's early action: Missoula Hellgate earned a five-set win over Great Falls CMR to advance the Knights to a second-round match against highly touted Bozeman High. Hellgate's win marked the first at state for a team from the Western AA since 2020.

The Eastern AA went a combined 20-0 in the first round from 2021 through 2025.

Here's Alec's video for the 5:30 newscasts: