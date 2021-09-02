Kalispell Flathead volleyball looking to change the narrative

KALISPELL — Kalispell Flathead volleyball is getting ready for their season and there were some learning curves for the team last year, as it was coach Emily Russell’s first year as head coach.

But coming off of a 1-12 season, Russell said she’s looking to change the narrative this season and has full confidence this team is ready to show up and compete with these other Class AA schools in the 2021 season.

“Last year I feel like we didn’t really get a chance, to prove ourselves," Flathead senior Alliyah Stevens said. "We couldn’t really finish our games as well but, this year I feel like people won’t know what is coming.”

"Our biggest goal is to prove that we have a little more experience on the varsity level and being able to compete," Russell added.

One of Russell's biggest goals as new head coach is finding new ways for this team to connect on and off of the court.

“I think giving them ownership as well as having them share their thoughts on practice, and their games really allows us to build those connections even stronger,” said Russell.

Flathead volleyball is coming off a season where there wasn’t much experience, but now she feels confident that the experience is there, with three seniors setting the new standard.

"The hustle, the energy, and the excitement that they bring they are letting that rub off for the next round of girls that are coming through," Russell said.

"I am hoping to set a good standard for them, for them to reach and just someone to look up to," Stevens added.

The Flathead volleyball team will be competing in Great Falls this Saturday against CMR, Great Falls High, Bozeman and Gallatin High School. Russell said this will be a great opportunity for them to see what these eastern teams look like, for when they meet again in the postseason.